Jack Armstrong Swims Best 50 Free Time Of 22.36 At 2023 SPA LC Invitational

2023 SPA LC Invitational

May 20-21, 2023

Don Cook Natatorium, Sugar Land, TX

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 SPA Long Course Invitational”

Sienna Premier Aquatics (SPA) hosted their annual long course invitational earlier this month in Sugar Land, Texas. Headlining the meet was NCAA Division II champion Jack Armstrong, who notched a personal best time in the 50 free.

Armstrong stopped the clock at 22.36, which is nearly two tenths quicker than his previous best time of 22.55 from 2021. His swim currently ranks 17th in the country this year, tying him with Virginia’s August Lamb.

Armstrong also competed in the 100 freestyle where he recorded a 50.55 for his 3rd-fastest performance ever in the event. His personal best stands at 50.05 from 2019, while the fastest he’s been since then is 50.24 from Trials in 2021.

Armstrong did not compete in any long course meets last summer. The year prior, he competed at the slower Wave I meet at Olympic Trials, where won the 50 freestyle to earn a bid to Wave II. He ultimately finished 25th with a time of 22.65.

Armstrong began his collegiate career at Auburn, then competed at Grand Canyon his sophomore year. For his final two years of eligibility, Armstrong transferred to Division II Henderson State where he recently won the Division II title in the 50 freestyle (19.21). He is currently slated to compete for Team USA at the World University Games this summer in Chengdu, China.