IU Wins Women’s Event, Men Go 1-2 On Day 2 of Zone C Champs

2019 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Though we're not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2019 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zone diving couldn’t have gone much better for the Indiana Hoosiers over the first two days: IU diver Jessica Parratto won the women’s 1-meter title, while Hoosiers James Connor and Andrew Capobianco went 1-2 for the second-straight day, this time on men’s 3-meter.

All three were already qualified for NCAAs, but add second events on day 2 in a show of strength to the rest of the NCAA. Parratto was second on 3-meter yesterday, while Connor won 1-meter with Capobianco second.

Northwestern’s Olivia Rosendahl came back from a disappointing day 1 to earn her NCAA ticket. An NCAA scorer in three events last year, Rosendahl fell out of the top 12 on 3-meter yesterday, which means she’s not eligible to compete in that event at NCAAs not matter how she finishes in her other events. Rosendahl needed a top-9 finish on 1-meter today to earn an NCAA invite, and did so easily, finishing second to Parratto. Her best event, platform, is tomorrow. Rosendahl is the two-time defending NCAA platform champ.

Notre Dame’s women added two more NCAA invites on day 2: Erin Isola and Kelly Straub. They now have three divers in. Ohio State’s Lara Tarvit also qualified. She’s a returning NCAA A finalist on platform, and now only has to finish top 12 tomorrow in that event to compete in it at NCAAs. Meanwhile the Michigan women got Camryn McPherson into NCAAs as well.

For the men, Kentucky’s Danny Zhang was the top new qualifier. He was third on 3-meter today. Ohio State also qualified their fourth and fifth male diver: Joseph Canova and Jacob Fielding.

Current Qualifiers

Simplified Qualifying Procedures

Each zone earns a certain number of NCAA qualifying spots based on how that zone has performed at NCAAs in the past. Each of the three diving events will have its own number of qualifiers from each zone.

If a diver is invited in one event, they can compete at NCAAs in any other event where they finish top 12 in their zone.

Reimbursement vs invited slots don’t mean much from a spectator perspective – both can compete at NCAAs. Reimbursement slots earn NCAA reimbursement to cover the athlete’s trip to NCAAs, while invited athletes are eligible to compete, but would have to travel to the meet on the school’s dime.

Here are the qualifying allotments per zone and the reimbursement spots per zone:

QUALIFYING SPOTS PER ZONE

WOMEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM MEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 5 Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 9 8 6 Zone B 6 7 9 Zone C 9 8 12 Zone C 11 8 8 Zone D 9 12 9 Zone D 9 11 9 Zone E 8 8 9 Zone E 4 5 6

Reimbursement Spots Per Zone