Italian Olympian Magherita Panziera Announces Engagement To Fellow Swimmer Alessandro Baffi

Italian Olympian Margherita Panziera announced her engagement to Alessandro Baffi through Instagram on September 14.

Their engagement came approximately six weeks after Panziera competed at the 2024 Olympic Games, where she competed in the 200-meter backstroke. It was Panziera’s third Olympic Games as she also competed in Tokyo and Rio. In Tokyo, Panziera made the semifinals of the 100 and 200-meter backstroke and swam on the Italian women’s 4×100 medley relay, which finished 6th.

Panziera currently holds the 100 and 200 backstroke Italian records, which she set at 58.92 and 2:05.56 at the 2019 and 2021 Italian Championships, respectively. She’s a four-time European champion and has won the 200-meter backstroke at the last three editions of the European Championships (2022, 2020, 2018). In 2022, she won both the 100 and 200-meter backstroke.

Her fiancee, Baffi, is also a swimmer, specializing in backstroke. He most recently competed in May 2024 at the Prova Regionale Estiva di Cetgoia vl Lazio for Circolo Canottieri Aniene.

Panziera and Baffi have been together since 2020.