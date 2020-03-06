ISL Season 2: DC Trident’s Top Scorer Siobhan Haughey Joins Energy Standard

On the heels of Siobhan Haughey breaking her own Hong Kong national record in the women’s 100m freestyle last night in Des Moines, the 22-year-old former Michigan Wolverine has been announced as the newest member of Energy Standard‘s International Swimming League (ISL) squad.

Haughey was the top individual scorer for the DC Trident last season, and the 4th-best scorer in the league among swimmers who didn’t race at the finale, double-points championship meet in Las Vegas.

Haughey picked up 4 season event wins, including going a perfect 3-for-3 in the 200 free with the league’s fastest time of 1:51.99 in College Park.

After highlighting Energy Standard ISL returning members Ilya Shymanovich and Evgeny Rylov, the powerhouse hub welcomed Haughey to the 2nd season of the team-focused league.

“Our second swimmer for today is a new addition to our team, although she was dominate [sic] in the league last season, going undefeated in the 200m freestyle. From Hong Kong @siobhanhaughey01 🇭🇰 Welcome to the ISL Champions 🏆 @energystandard ⚡,” read the Energy Standard Instagram post dated March 6th.

Haughey competed for the DC Trident squad during the inaugural ISL season. The Trident finished 2nd-to-last in the American half of the bracket, scoring more than the minimum only via a 3rd-place finish at the U.S. Derby ahead of the New York Breakers. She’ll join a club in Energy Standard that won last year’s league title with a women’s roster that included the likes of Sarah Sjostrom, Emily Seebohm and Femke Heemskerk.

Season 2 of the ISL is expected to bring two additional new teams, with a significant increase in the number of meets from 7 to 27, running from September to April.

Haughey, who was 4th at the 2019 World Championships in the 200 free, broke her own Hong Kong Record in the 100 free in long course on Thursday evening at the Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines, Iowa.