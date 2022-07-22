Isaac Cooper On Being Sent Home From Comm Games: “This Is The First Step Back Up”

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Australian Olympian Isaac Cooper has shed some light on why he won’t be racing at the Commonwealth Games next week.

Cooper, an 18-year-old who made the final of the men’s 50 backstroke at the World Championships last month, was a favorite to win gold in both the 50 and 100 back at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, but was sent home from Australia’s pre-meet training camp earlier this week.

In a statement, Swimming Australia said Cooper was removed from the Commonwealth team due to “wellbeing challenges” that included the use of medication.

Cooper released a statement on the matter on Thursday, opening up about the mental health difficulties he’s been facing and crediting Swimming Australia for recognizing them and taking the necessary action.

“The last few days have been tough. I’ve had to undergo a lot of self-reflection and examination. The decision made to send me home was based on my behavior and mental health and was made in my best interest and that of the team competing at the Commonwealth Games,” Cooper said.

“My misuse of medication was not banned substances. It was ultimately my well-being and mental health that resulted in me going home.”

Cooper goes on to say that he’s reached the point in his career where he has to move on from Rackley Swim Club, based in Brisbane, where he’s been training since early 2021 under coach Damien Jones.

Rising distance freestylers Sam Short and Thomas Neill also train out of Rackley.

“They have done wonderful things to support me and have brought me to the level that I am at today,” Cooper said of Rackley. “I will forever be grateful to my coaches and the support staff but more than anything my squad mates. You are my family away from home and it breaks my heart that I won’t be seeing you everyday any more.

“For the next few weeks, I will be reflecting and resetting for the future. I will use this time of reflection to also examine the current issues.”

Read Cooper’s Full Statement Below:

A Swimming Australia spokesperson told SwimSwam that the medication being used by Cooper was not Stillnox, a prescription medication the organization ran into problems with back in 2014, ultimately leading to it being banned by Swimming Australia.

Cooper was coming into the Games in Birmingham as the #1 ranked swimmer in both the men’s 50 back (24.44) and 100 back (53.55) in 2022.

The Bundaberg, Queensland native had a breakout year in 2021, qualifying for the Australian Olympic team in the men’s 100 backstroke, going on to win a bronze medal as a member of Australia’s mixed 400 medley relay.