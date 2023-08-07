Iowa Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: Iowa Athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Head coach Nathan Mundt released the University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team’s 2023-24 schedule Monday. The Hawkeyes will host two meets at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, including the Hawkeye Invitational Nov. 30-Dec.2.

– Iowa opens the season with a nonconference dual at home versus Northern Iowa on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.

– The Hawkeyes will have one split-squad weekend with the divers heading to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State and Virginia Tech, while the swimmers head to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete at Vanderbilt.

– The Hawkeyes will compete in three Big Ten meets on the road – at Nebraska (Oct. 10), at Illinois (Jan. 13), and a tri-meet in West Lafayette, Indiana, against Purdue, Northwestern and Minnesota on Feb. 2-3.

– The Hawkeyes head to Ames, Iowa, for the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series meet against Iowa State on Dec. 8. Iowa has won 10 of the last 12 meetings in the series.

– The postseason begins with the Big Ten Championships in West Lafayette, Indiana, from Feb. 21-24. The NCAA Zone D Diving Championships will be in Houston, Texas, from March 4-6, the National Invitational Championships are in Ocala, Florida, from March 14-16, and the NCAA Championships will be held in Athens, Georgia, from March 20-23.