Iowa State Rolls Over South Dakota State in Ames, 185-100

IOWA STATE vs SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (WOMEN’S DUAL)

October 22, 2022

Ames, IA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Iowa State – 185 SDSU – 100

Iowa State hosted South Dakota State for a women’s dual meet this past week, seeing the Cyclones win in a 185-100 decision. Iowa State ended up swimming many of their athletes exhibition (not for points), which made the final score closer than it really should have been.

Iowa State freshman Corinne Guist kicked things off with a dominant win in the 1000 free, clocking a 10:35.81. She built a lead of about half a second on the first 50, and by the end of the race, she was 22 seconds ahead of the next-closest swimmer.

Iowa State would also dominate the 500 free, where Ashley Bengtson swam a 5:12.73 to finish 11 seconds ahead of SDSU’s fastest swimmer.

The Cyclones were also great in the 200 free, going 1-2-3. Brinley Horras led the way with a 1:54.62, touching just ahead of Lucia Rizzo (1:56.57) and Trinity Kay (1:57.31).

Iowa State freshman Gabrielle LePine won the 200 breast in 2:24.86, clearing the field by a wide margin. Similarly, Carley Caughron, an Iowa State sophomore, took the 100 fly in 57.42, touching first by 1.5 seconds and nearly three seconds ahead of SDSU’s fastest swimmer. Caughron also won the 50 free, posting a 24.05.

SDSU took the 100 free, seeing Elisabeth Timmer swim a 53.25 to finish first. Officially, South Dakota State had the top three finishers in the event, however, Iowa State swam all of their athletes exhibition. Timmer was the fastest performer in the event, but Iowa State’s Andie Quirke was right behind her at 53.32.

Other Event Winners: