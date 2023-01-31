Introducing The Sporti x “She Is This” Collection

SwimOutlet has been a SwimSwam partner since 2012.

In honor of Black History Month, Sporti is pleased to announce their latest collaboration with celebrated illustrator and maker Shae Anthony, the Sporti x She Is This Collection.

This partnership is the latest debut with Sporti’s Artist Series, a collection of limited-edition collaborations with unique artists aimed to encourage conversation around diversity, inclusion and mental health awareness, both in and out of the water.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Shae has always had a passion for illustrating women of color. Focused on self-empowerment and celebrating the beauty of Black skin, this collection was designed to make young swimmers feel proud, confident and excited.

“My mom has inspired me to really go after what feels true to me. She always inspired me to be bold, stand out, and follow my heart. So that’s what I do!” says Shae.

With designs giving nod to Shae’s early influences in street art and graffiti, the collection’s color palette is a vibrant reflection of the many different personalities and moods that make up the Black experience. Drawn to bold hues and abstract shapes, Shay uses the combination of the two to tell the visual stories of inspirational women in her life…with a little 90’s pattern inspiration sprinkled in.

“I’ve always been obsessed with all things colorful – and this collection is no exception. I wanted to incorporate a variety of colors so you can be and wear whatever you want. You don’t have to be what someone else tells you to be – lean into your personality and shine!” says Shae.

From the confident and proud spirit of Daisy, to the empowering declaration of Shine Bright, to the celebration of both soft and hard personalities in Mountain Flower, each design in the Sporti x She Is This Collection tells a unique story, inviting you to celebrate your individuality and embrace the beauty of your unique self. And at the heart of it all is Melanin, a bold and beautiful tribute to the power of Black skin.

A portion of proceeds from the Sporti x She Is This Collection will be donated to Tankproof, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting youth in under-served communities by providing access to community, education and the essentials needed to navigate life’s currents. From quality swim instruction to feeding hundreds on their neighborhood food routes, Tankproof believes that swimming is a vital life skill and should be available to all regardless of income or background, helping to make communities safer and save countless lives.

Embrace your individuality, and wear your heart on your sleeve with the Sporti x She Is This Collection.

The Sporti x She Is This Collection ranges from $12.95 – $48.95 and is available in competitive swim sizing 22Y – 40 (accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XL), sold exclusively at www.swimoutlet.com.

