Introducing LumaLanes: Revolutionizing Swim Training with Precision and Performance

Courtesy of LumaLanes, a SwimSwam partner.

Competitive swimmers and coaches know that victory is achieved in the details. That’s where LumaLanes comes in. LumaLanes is a waterproof LED light pacer that runs along the bottom of the pool; completely removable and customizable for every swimmer, LumaLanes offers precision pacing systems that track and improve swimmer performance in real-time. Made for swimmers of all ages and abilities, whether you’re aiming for an Olympic podium or improving personal bests, LumaLanes will get you there.

LumaLanes technology isn’t just transforming individual training—it’s helping entire teams reach new heights. Just ask Coach Dan Briggs, a seasoned high school swim coach who integrated LumaLanes into his team’s training. Under his guidance, and with LumaLanes pacing system, his swimmers have gone on to win state titles (at the team and individual levels), compete at Division I Universities, and qualify for the Olympic Trials. By mastering precision, timing, and technique, Coach Briggs’ teams have achieved remarkable success. Just as he says, “LumaLanes isn’t just a tool; it’s a game changer.”

LumaLanes are available in 25Y, 25M, and 50M lengths. The 25Y and 25M LumaLanes can support up to 8 swimmers per lane and up to 4 lanes per system; that’s 32 swimmers at a time! The 50M LumaLanes system can support up to 8 swimmers per lane for up to 2 lanes.

LumaLanes is CE approved and authorized for use internationally; shipping is also available around the globe. Visit Lumalanes.com for more information or to place an order.

