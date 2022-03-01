Ingrid Wilm Highlights Western Transmountain Festival

2022 Western Transmountain Festival

February 26th – February 27th

Calgary, Canada

LCM (50m)

Results

Several big clubs descended upon Calgary, Canada over the weekend to race at the 2022 Western Transmountain Festival. Athletes representing Pointe-Clare, University of Calgary, Cascade and more took to the long course format and several established personal bests on their way to kicking off the 2022 calendar year.

One such swimmer was Ingrid Wilm, the 23-year-old LA Current ISL standout. Wilm busted out a trio of career-quickest efforts, tackling the women’s 50m free, 50m back and 100m back.

In the 50m free, Wilm produced a mark of 26.52 to snag silver behind winner Kamryn Cannings‘ podium-topping result of 25.99. As for Wilm, her time here shaved .05 off of her previous personal best of 26.56 established in March of last year.

In the 50m back, a mark of 27.78 saw Wilm climb atop the podium, while the 59.96 outing in the 100m back also got the job done. Teh 50m back time for Wilm here in Calgary knocked .20 off of her previous PB while her 100m back performance fell just .08 outside the fastest time she’s ever produced, which stands at 59.88 from last June.

For the men, Stephen Calkins proved too quick to catch in the 100m free, putting up a time of 50.43, while Eric Brown snagged the 400m free victory 3:58.22.