Informe especial: el calendario de la natación sudamericana rumbo a Tokio 2020

Full Entry Lists for 2020 FINA Champions Series Released 71 athletes will compete across 4 days for over $2 million in prize money at the 2020 FINA Champions Series in China, including 12 races for Katinka Hosszu.

Former Pepperdine Coach Joe Spahn Was Put on Administrative Leave After Complaints Former Pepperdine women’s swimming & diving coach Joe Spahn was put on paid administrative leave after athletes alleged bullying and other misconduct.

Southern California Swimming Will Vote on Creation of New Orange County LSC The split would take clubs like Mission Viejo (above) and Irvine Novaquatics and form a new LSC with 34 clubs and around 7,000 swimmers.

Ippei Watanabe Calls Out Pre-Olympic 200 Breast Goal of 2:05 Former World Record holder Ippei Watanabe is gunning to get his mark back in the 200 breaststroke, giving a numerical value to the time he wants to hit.

Winter Junior Champs A-Finalist Matthew Segal Commits to Wisconsin Breaststroker Matthew Segal of Club Wolverine will stay in the midwest for college and join the Wisconsin Badgers in 2021.

Japan’s National Team Relishing Having Nearby High-Altitude Training Spot Japanese elite swimmers no longer need to travel to Arizona or Spain to get their high-altitude training volume under their belts.

SwimSwam Pulse: 52.4% Pick Ledecky As Swimmer of the 2010s A majority of fans picked Katie Ledecky as the #1 overall swimmer of the 2010s, compared to just 38% for Michael Phelps.