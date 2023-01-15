Indiana Sweeps Michigan Winning All But Two Events on Both Sides

Indiana vs. Michigan

Jan 14, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Women: Indiana 208.5- Michigan 91.5

Men: Indiana 212- Michigan 88

Indiana hosted Michigan yesterday as the teams competed for the first time since 2021. Last year’s meet was canceled due to COVID-19. All four teams were ranked in SwimSwam’s most recent top 25 power rankings that came out at the beginning of the year.

Women’s Highlights

On the women’s side, the Peplowski sisters led the way for Indiana as they each picked up three individual wins and contributed to one relay win as well for. Sophomore Anna Peplowski won the 200 freestyle in a 1:47.21 leading the way for a 1-2-3 Indiana sweep in the event. Finishing behind Anna Peplowski were Elyse Heiser (1:49.39) and Mac Looze (1:49.95).

Anna Peplowski had a quick turnaround but was able to pick up another individual win in the next event, the 100 backstroke. Anna Peplowski touched in a 53.84 ahead of teammate Mya DeWitt who swam a 54.95. Anna Peplowski rounded out her individual wins as she also won the 200 backstroke. She touched in a 1:56.93, leading the way for an Indiana sweep. Mariah Denigan (1:59.09) and Elyse Heiser (1:59.31) touched second and third respectively.

The team of Anna Peplowski, Ashley Turak, Mac Looze, and Kristina Paegle rounded out the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay. Anna Peplowski led off in a 50.11 and Paegle anchored in a 49.18, the fastest split of anyone in the field.

Older sister and fifth year Noelle Peplowski kicked off the meet swimming the breaststroke leg of Indiana’s winning 200 medley relay. Peplowski split a 27.64, the fastest split of the breaststroke field. The relay also consisted of Kacey McKenna, Elizabeth Broshears, and Paegle. They touched in a final time of 1:38.80.

Noelle Peplowski won the individual 100 breaststroke swimming a time of 59.93. She was the only swimmer under the 1:00 mark as Michigan’s Letitia Sim touched second in a 1:00.71. Noelle was not far off her time from midseason in the event as she swam a 59.17 there. She holds a best time of 58.91 in the event which she swam back at 2020 Big Tens.

Noelle Peplowski also picked up a win in the 200 breast touching in a 2:09.40. She won the event comfortably as Michigan’s Sim touched in a 2:12.84. Rounding out her individual wins for Noelle Peplowski was a win in the 200 IM as she touched in a 1:59.69. Michigan’s Letitia Sim once again touched in second behind Noelle as Sim swam a 2:00.74.

Mariah Denigan also picked up numerous wins for the Hoosiers. Denigan swept the distance free events as she won the 1000 free in a 9:48.93 and the 500 free in a 4:49.77.

Freshman Kristina Paegle picked up wins for the Hoosiers in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Paegle won the 50 free touching in a 22.40 touching just head of Michigan’s Lindsay Flynn who was second in a 22.49. In the 100, Paegle touched in a 49.60 and was the only swimmer under the 51 second mark.

Highlighting the women’s side for the Wolverines was freshman Katie Crom who won the 200 butterfly in a 2:00.65. She won the event by over a second. Crom also finished second in the 500 free with a 4:51.03.

Picking up the other individual win for the Wolverine women was Brady Kendall. Kendall won the 100 butterfly touching in a 54.39.

Men’s Highlights

The Indiana men won all but two events Saturday. Leading the way for Indiana was Brendan Burns who picked up three individual wins. Burns won the 100 backstroke in a 46.29 and the 200 backstroke in a 1:42.56. Burns finished ahead of Michigan’s Wyatt Davis who touched second in both of those events. Burns also won the 200 fly by a huge margin as he touched in a 1:42.11 ahead of Michigan’s Gal Cohen Groumi who touched in a 1:48.82.

Rafael Miroslaw also led the charge for the Hoosier men as he won the 200 free in a 1:35.28. He also won the 100 free in a 43.63. In the 50, Miroslaw was second in a 20.04 finishing behind teammate Van Mathias who swam a 19.59. Finn Brooks completed the 1-2-3 sweep for Indiana as he touched in a 20.11.

Tomer Frankel also made big contributions to the Hoosier effort. Frankel won the 100 fly in a 46.58, winning by over a second and a half ahead of Michigan’s Gal Choen Groumi who was second in a 48.28.

He also was a member of the winning 200 medley relay that also consisted of Luke Barr, Van Mathias, and Jack Franzman. They touched in a final time of 1:25.74. Frankel also was on the winning 400 free relay that consisted of Miroslaw, Gavin Wright, and Mathias. They touched in a winning time of 2:54.29. Wright had the fastest split of the field with a 43.09.

In the closest 200 race of the meet, Indiana’s Josh Matheny picked up a win in the 200 breast. Matheny touched in a 1:59.54 just head of Michigan’s Ansel Froass who swam a 1:59.84.

Fifth year Jared Daigle picked up the lone two wins for the Michigan men. Daigle won the 1000 free in a 9:08.67 and the 200 IM in a 1:47.30. Both times were his fastest dual meets swims of the season so far.

Other event winners: