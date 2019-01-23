Indiana, Michigan Split Big Ten Women’s Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
Sr. – Hong Kong – St. Paul’s Secondary School – Psychology
- Earned six individual first-place finishes last week against No. 14 Indiana and No. 22 Ohio State, sweeping all her events
- Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 100 freestyle (48.47), 200 individual medley (1:58.69) and 400 freestyle relay (3:16.68) on Thursday against No. 14 Indiana
- Picked up four more ‘B’ cut times on Saturday against No. 22 Ohio State in the 100 freestyle (48.27), 200 freestyle (1:44.99), 200 individual medley (1:59.91) and 400 freestyle relay (3:16.63)
- Swam in the winning 400 freestyle relay in both meets
- Garners her ninth career Swimmer of the Week award and second of the season
- Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Siobhan Haughey (Nov. 7, 2018)
Diver of the Week
Jessica Parratto, Indiana
Sr. – Dover, N. H. – Homeschooled
- Finished first in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events against No. 2 Michigan last week
- Recorded an NCAA Zone Championship qualifying score in the 1-meter (328.58) and 3-meter (362.25)
- Earns her second career Diver of the Week award and first of the season
- Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Jessica Parratto (Jan. 17, 2018)
Freshman of the Week
Maggie MacNeil, Michigan
London, Ontario – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary – Undeclared
- Earned four individual first-place finishes against No. 14 Indiana and No. 22 Ohio State last week, sweeping all of her events
- Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 100 backstroke (52.88), 100 butterfly (51.70) and 400 freestyle relay (3:16.68) against No. 14 Indiana and 50 freestyle (22.42), 100 butterfly (51.16) and 400 freestyle (3:16.63) against No. 22 Ohio State
- Swam in the winning 400 freestyle relay in both meets
- Earns her fifth Freshman of the Week award
- Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Maggie MacNeil (Jan. 9, 2019)
