Indiana Distance Group Adds 2023 Commitment from Rapidly Improving Leo Pelaez

Leo Pelaez has announced his decision to become a Hoosier this fall, committing to Indiana University. Pelaez is a senior at Jesuit College Prep in Dallas, Texas, and swims club with the Dallas Mustangs.

“I’m super thrilled to finally announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and friends for helping me along the way! Also would like to thank Coach Luke and Coach Ray for giving me this incredible opportunity. With that being said, AMDG & Go Hoosiers!

Pelaez has made huge improvements over the past year and throughout his four years of high school. As a freshman, he boasted best times of 1:52.59 in the 200 free and 5:06.74 in the 500 free. By junior year, he had lowered his times to 1:42.70 and 4:36.70. This year, he brought those times even lower, taking another seven seconds off of his time in the 500 (4:29.56) and nearly three seconds off of his 200 free (1:40.05).

Back in February, Pelaez was a finalist in the 200 free at the 2023 UIL (Texas High School) 6A Swimming and Diving State Championships. After qualifying for finals in 15th (1:40.94), he finished nearly a second faster in finals to take 13th in a lifetime best of 1:40.05.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:40.05

500 free – 4:29.56

1000 free – 9:18.95

1650 free – 15:54.35

200 IM – 1:54.14

400 IM- 3:58.06

While one of Indiana’s top distance swimmers from last season, fifth-year Mikey Calvillo, has graduated already, Pelaez will have one year of overlap with Warren Briggs, who led the program in the 500 free last season. Briggs finished 6th in the 500 and 3rd in the 1650 at the 2023 Big Ten Swimming and Diving Conference Championships.

As a team, Indiana won the 2023 conference meet, claiming their second-straight title and fifth in seven years. The team went on to take fourth at the 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Pelaez will have to continue his improvement trend during his freshman season in order to get into scoring range at the Big-10 Championship meet. Last season, it took 4:25.66 to earn a second swim in the 500 free. He would have scored in the 1650 free with his lifetime best, although that event only had 21 competitors.

Joining Pelaez in the class of 2027 at IU will be Elliot Weisel, Toby Barnett, Dylan Smiley, Max Cahill, Sean Sullivan, and Honza Zika. Of that group, Pelaez will overlap the most with Zika, who swims nearly the same events and boast similar lifetime bests.

