Indian River Women and Men Win 36th- and 44th-Straight NJCAA Titles

2018 NJCAA NATIONAL SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 7th-10th, 2018

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL

SCY

The fourth and final night of the 2018 NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships featured finals for the women’s and men’s 50 fly, 1650 free, 100 free, 200 back, 200 breast, and 400 free relay.

Indian River’s Sophia Diagne kicked off the night with a win in the 50 fly, going 24.82. She was followed by teammate Camryn Wheals in 25.52. and Iowa Central’s Jana Burner in 26.24. Indian River’s Ruben Van Leeuwen won the men’s race in 21.76, followed by Iowa Central’s Mitch Emery in 22.55 and Southwestern Oregon’s Caleb Dean in 23.03.

Ianthe Van Der Westhuizen of Indian River topped the women’s 1650 by over 14 seconds, winning in 17:34.13. In second was her teammate Molly Layde in 17:47.30, and in third was South Georgia’s Brittany Herndon in 18:29.46. Indian River’s Nikola Milosavljevic won the men’s race in 15:56.85, followed by Southwestern Oregon’s Collin McGuire in 16:07, and South Georgia’s Daniel Johnson in 16:40.76.

In the women’s 100 free, Indian River went 1-2-3-4-5. Camryn Wheals lead the way in 51.08, followed by Courtney Perrett in 51.76. Malin Wallen took third in 52.13. The Indian River men swept their race immediately following, with Ryen Van Wyk taking first in 44.44. In second was Guillaume Bolivard in 45.10, followed by Kevin Bargate in 45.32.

Sule Van Der Merwe took first in the women’s 200 back (2:02.40), followed by Indian River teammate Courtney Perrett in 2:03.97. MCC’s Alicia Shenal took third in 2:08.83. Indian River went 1-2-3-4 in the men’s race. Luka Tomic was first in 1:45.86, followed by Conor Lynch in 1:48.42 and Gabriele Sasia in 1:50.89.

Indian River’s Olivia Berglund won the women’s 200 breast in 2:19.96, followed by Iowa Lakes teammates Brenda Neves and Shayna Asuncion in 2:28.48 and 2:30.71, respectively. Iowa Lakes’ Hylton Collinson won the men’s race in 2:01.11, followed by Indian River’s Christian Nishimura in 2:03.78 and South Georgia’s Andrew Brown in 2:06.41.

The Indian River women’s team of Sophia Diagne, Camryn Wheals, Courtney Perrett, and Malin Wallen won the 400 free relay in 3:25.59 (50.83/52.02/51.68/51.06), over 15 seconds ahead of Iowa Central second-place 3:41.16. Indian River’s men’s team of Ruben Van Leeuwen, Ryan Van Wyk, Guillaume Bolivard, and Luka Tomic won their race by over 11 seconds, splitting 45.24/44.10/44.90/44.87 ent route to their final time of 2:59.11.

Final Women’s Team Scores

Indian River State College 1181 South Georgia State College 591 Iowa Central Community College 379 Southwestern Oregon CC 377 Lincoln College 372 Iowa Lakes Community College 370 Fashion Institute of Technology 256 Monroe Community College 241 Erie Community College 231 Genesee Community College 143 Barton Community College Swim 105 Herkimer County Community Coll 28 Jamestown Community College 23

Final Men’s Team Scores