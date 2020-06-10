IM Sets When All Swimmers Start Away From The Walls

courtesy ONEswim.com, a SwimmersBest brand

For most of us, we are either back in the water or coming back soon. Chances are you have a social distance process in place for your lane and chances are that it is 1-2 people per lane. With our club team, we have a process that allows 6 per lane with swimmers 10 feet apart, and no one starts on the wall. This article is where you can find more information about what system we are using: Safely Getting Swim Teams Back in the Water: An Example Workout.

One thing with social distancing down the lane with more than 2 people per lane is it gets confusing with IMs. Do you start off in Fly? Do you split up the Free leg?

We split the FR leg of the IM so that we start with free to the first wall, and then finish to our Station Marker after the last wall. This video describes a 100 IM with a circle lane swim concept with a FR lap between each stroke which allows the swimmer more room for each stroke and clean water.

Explanation:

From the Station Marker start with Freestyle Once you hit the wall start the Fly for 25 yards Continue with Back and Breast for each wall Finish to the station marker with Freestyle for a True 100 yard IM

Example Set:

Set designed with the Station Markers (http://www.swimmersbest.com/coronavirus-prevention-plan/)

4x through:

50 FR Swim

4×50 Reverse IM Order ALL OUT

100 FR Swim

100 IM

50 RACE for time (IM Order change stroke each round)

ONEswim.com is leading the way for the future of swim training equipment. The company offers a broad range of solutions for improving stroke technique, kick technique, and breathing technique. They provide swimmers, coaches, and teams with the tools they need to balance technique training with conditioning training. By combining the best drills with the best tools, the SwimmersBest products give swimmers instant tactile feedback so they can adjust their technique efficiently. The old way of having coaches constantly remind swimmers of their individual problems has proven to offer very little improvement in technique. All SwimmersBest products are designed to constantly ‘talk to the swimmers’ so they can feel the problems and make corrections. This unique approach means the swimmers are given negative feedback for incorrect stroke technique, which compels the swimmers to quickly correct the problem on their own. With a constant flow of new innovative product designs, SwimmersBest is a company that will continue to deliver solutions you need.

ONEswim.com / SwimmersBest is a SwimSwam partner.