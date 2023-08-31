Idaho Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – University of Idaho head swimming and diving coach Mark Sowa is excited to announce the 2023-24 schedule, which features four home meets and a matchup against Washington State inside the Idaho Swim Center.

“We are truly excited about this year’s opportunities to compete as, and for, the Vandals,” Sowa said. “We value competition as an integral part of our journey as a group as we set out together to discover more about ourselves and each other through the joys of our sport.”

The Vandals open the season on the road with a trip south to face the College of Idaho in Caldwell on Sept. 29.

The month of October will feature a pair of home meets, starting with a tri-meet against Grand Canyon University and Simon Fraser University on Oct. 6-7. Idaho welcomes the defending WAC Champions, Northern Arizona to Moscow for an Oct. 20 dual meet before heading back on the road for its next two competitions.

A trip to Greeley, Colorado wraps up the month of October, as the Vandals take on Northern Colorado on Oct. 28. Idaho continues conference action in November, traveling to Washington to face Seattle U on Nov. 11.

The Silver and Gold return to Moscow to host its annual Vandal Invite for a three-day event, Dec. 1-3.

The Vandals kickoff 2024 with a trip to St. George, Utah to face Utah Tech on Jan. 20. Idaho will look to recreate similar results from a season ago, where they beat the Trailblazers, 155.5-137.5.

Rounding out the regular-season competition, Idaho will honor eight seniors in its final home meet against Washington State on Feb. 3.

The Vandals will return to Pharr, Texas for the second year in a row to compete at the Western Athletic Conference Championships, from Feb. 28 to March 2.