Iconic Atkinson Awarded Twice, Named Jamaica Sports Woman Of The Year

30-year-old Jamaican swimmer Alia Atkinson was recently awarded the RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation Sports Woman of the Year Award, making this the Olympian’s 2nd consecutive honor.

Taking part in the Jamaican sports awards ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel on January 18th, the breaststroking ace was recognized for her impressive 2018 year, one that included lowering her own short course meters World Record in the women’s 50m breaststroke. Atkinson was also a triple gold medalist at last year’s CAC Games and earned 3 golds across the FINA World Cup Series.

Atkinson’s World Record was also honored with the Peoples’ Choice award for Performance of the year.

Accepting her award, Atkinson stated, “I have faith in my vision for Jamaica’s sports,” Atkinson said. “Having a vision is not for the weak of heart. It takes faith to create goals because we are satisfied with the here and now.” (Jamaica Gleaner)

Atkinson was also given the Iconic Award, ‘in recognition of a career that has not only brought medal success and enriched Jamaica’s sporting culture, but also broke racial and social barriers.’ (Jamaica Gleaner)

Of that award, the former Texas A&M standout said, “Truly, I am speechless over the Iconic Award because that is something I see for mature adults, even though I am, but I think somebody who has done the work, has given their time and effort and has changed the sport. But, when I look back on it, I have,” she told Sportsmax.TV.

“So the humility does play a part in everything I say and my actions and its good to see somebody support that and see it. So that was really cool.”

Frederick Dacres, a discus thrower who earned Commonwealth Games gold, took home the equivalent Sports Man of the Year Award. He is only the 2nd field event athletes to ever win the award.