Hungary Tops the Medal Table at the 2022 World Junior OW Championships

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR OPEN WATER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 16-18, 2022

Mahé Island, Seychelles

Open Water

Results

With the mixed-gender relays on Sunday concluded the 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships, setting the medals table for this year’s meet.

Hungary and the United States both earned four gold medals, but with three bronze medals as well, Hungary topped the medal table and earned the Teams trophy. FINA describes the trophy as a recognition that “open water swimming takes a team – not only at the races but especially when putting in the many kilometers swimming and hours doing dryland and weight room work together, as a team.”

Full Medal Standings

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total Hungary 4 0 3 7 United States 4 0 0 4 Italy 0 2 2 4 Germany 0 2 1 3 Turkey 0 2 1 3 Spain 0 1 1 2 Mexico 0 1 0 1

The Hungarians were powered by Bettina Fabian and David Betlehem, who each won gold in the 10K races and were part of the winning 17-18 4×1500 mixed relay.

Gabor Gellert, the Hungarian national team captain, talked afterwards about how much the trophy means to the group. “We have been waiting a long time to finally finish at the top of the medal table and in the points competition at a FINA World Junior Championships after the European Championships,” he said. “So far, we have been second twice, but now everything has come together: we have never won four more golds, and it has never happened that all twelve of our competitors took at least a sixth-place either individually or in relays. All of this shows that we have a very serious team.”

At the 2018 edition of FINA World Junior Open Water Championships, the United States topped the medal table, and Hungary tied 4th with Italy. There, Hungary won only one gold in the mixed event.