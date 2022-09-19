Sprinter Ian Everett (2024) Hands Verbal Commitment to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Ian Everett from Kansas City, Missouri, has announced his verbal commitment to Indiana University for the 2024-25 school year and beyond.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to Indiana University to further my athletic and academic career. I want to thank my family, coaches, team, and everyone who has helped me get to this point. I also want to thank the coaching staff at IU for believing in me and helping me through this process. Go Hoosiers!⚪️🔴”

Everett attends Liberty High School and swims year-round with Tsunami Swim Team. He specializes mainly in 50, 100, and 200 freestyle. As a sophomore last season, Everett won the 100 free (45.56) and came in third in the 200 free (1:38.79) at the 2022 Missouri High School Boys Class 2 State Championships. Both times were lifetime bests. Also, during high school season, he achieved PBs in the 50 free and 100 free. In March, he competed at Columbia Sectionals and clocked PBs in the 50 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 fly.

This summer, he went LCM bests in the 50 free, 50 back, and 50 fly in June and early July, before wrapping up the season at NCSA Summer Championships. There, he placed fifth in the 100 free, 10th in the 50 free, 25th in the 200 free, 28th in the 100 back, and 30th in the 100 fly. He left the meet with new PBs in the 100 free (51.63), 200 free (1:53.82), 100 back (58.88), and 100 fly (56.84). He qualified for Summer Juniors in the 50/100 free and for Winter Juniors in the back and fly.

Indiana men won the 2022 Big Ten Championships with 1499.5 points ahead of Ohio State (1406.5) and Michigan (1056.5). Then-freshman Rafael Miroslaw won the 200 free (1:32.17) and was fourth in the 100 free (42.24) and 14th in the 50 (19.66). Tomer Frankel (a sophomore) joined Miroslaw in the A-final of the 200. Seniors Bruno Blaskovic and Jack Franzman finished top-8 in the 50 free, while Blaskovic made the A final with Miroslaw in the the 100.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:38.79

100 free – 45.56

50 free – 21.15

100 back – 50.36

200 back – 1:49.76

200 fly – 1:55.33

100 fly – 49.79

