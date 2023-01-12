How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/12-1/17

This looks to be a busy weekend in college swimming, with action taking place across all of the Power-5 conferences.
Some noteworthy meets this weekend include the Texas/Alabama/Ohio State double-dual, as all six teams are ranked in the top 15 in SwimSwam’s Power Rankings. Another meet to keep an eye on is the in-state battle between Virginia and Virginia Tech, with the men’s meet specifically shaping up to be closer.
The Ivy League is also out competing in full force this week, as Princeton will take on Navy and Notre Dame, while Columbia will face off against Brown.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with SwimSwam’s top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
#25/– Princeton vs. Navy vs. #25/– Notre Dame
- January 13-14, 3pm & 12pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#2/#2 Texas vs. #14/#5 Alabama vs. #10/#7 Ohio State
- January 13-14, 2pm & 9am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
Washington State vs. –/#24 Arizona vs. NAU
- January 13, 2pm (MT)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#22/#21 Miami vs. Houston vs. FGCU
- January 13, 3pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#9 Stanford vs. Pacific
- January 13, 2pm (PT)
- Men only
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#3/#12 Florida vs. FAU
- January 13, 2pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
Brown vs. #21/– Columbia
- January 14, 12pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results
–/#14 USC vs. UCSD
- January 14, 12pm (PT)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#7/#1 UVA vs. #13/#25 Virginia Tech
- January 14, 2pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
South Carolina vs. #12/#10 Georgia
- January 14, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
–/#19 Duke vs. #5/#4 NC State
- January 14, 11am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#6/#8 Indiana vs. #16/#16 Michigan
- January 14, 10am (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile