How Fast Will Ryan Lochte Swim At U.S. Nationals? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte has been back with his former University of Florida head coach, Gregg Troy, and it’s showing. Lochte’s doing honest work, 8000-9000 meter practices, and he dropped solid swims at the Mel Zajac in Canada:

4:15 – 400 IM

1:58 – 200 IM

Lochte admits he was a little scared of getting back into it with Troy, but Troy set a two-year plan, and it appears to be working. At age 33, married with a son, and enduring Troy-training, Lochte joked he doesn’t sleep, but the quieter Gainesville family lifestyle may be exactly what he needed. Lochte’s clearly in a good place. The only question is what will it take at U.S. Nationals in Irvine to make a Team USA squad?

I think 4:10.0 makes it in the 400 IM and 1:56.0 makes it in the 200 IM. Lochte should be there by July 25th. What do you think? Does Lochte make Pan Pacs with those times? Can he swim that fast with a shave, or faster?

