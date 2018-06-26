How Fast Will Ryan Lochte Swim At U.S. Nationals? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte has been back with his former University of Florida head coach, Gregg Troy, and it’s showing. Lochte’s doing honest work, 8000-9000 meter practices, and he dropped solid swims at the Mel Zajac in Canada:
- 4:15 – 400 IM
- 1:58 – 200 IM
Lochte admits he was a little scared of getting back into it with Troy, but Troy set a two-year plan, and it appears to be working. At age 33, married with a son, and enduring Troy-training, Lochte joked he doesn’t sleep, but the quieter Gainesville family lifestyle may be exactly what he needed. Lochte’s clearly in a good place. The only question is what will it take at U.S. Nationals in Irvine to make a Team USA squad?
I think 4:10.0 makes it in the 400 IM and 1:56.0 makes it in the 200 IM. Lochte should be there by July 25th. What do you think? Does Lochte make Pan Pacs with those times? Can he swim that fast with a shave, or faster?
You can follow Ryan Lochte on Twitter here.
Follow him on Instagram here.
Like Ryan Lochte on Facebook here.
RECENT EPISODES
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.
He’s been 1:59 already this season you think he’ll only be 1:58? I say at least 1:56.9. 400 should be around 4:12.
I offset those Lochte times – but they’re from Mel Zajac. Read a little lower on the post. I wrote he’ll be 4:10 and 1:56 by US Nats. So, faster than what you predicted…..
No, he said that 1:58 was what Lochte went at Mel Zajac. He also said that he believes 1:56 and 4:10 will make it to Pan Pacs, and that he believes Lochte will be able to do that.
I say closer to 1:56 low/ 55 high. I think he might be on a Ervin like level come Tokyo going near best or best times. He is in the right mindset which carries a lot of weight. I’m more interested in his 200 Free for right now. I think he’ll be 1:45 this year and might be good for a 1:44. Also likely a big player at Short Course Worlds with Dressel.
At this point I’d rather see someone new get some experience on the world stage, even if he doesn’t medal or anything. We have a cluster of guys who are pretty good in the 200 IM and might just need the big show to make them really pop. If Lochte earns the spot, more power to him, but this part of the cycle counts for two years. Would rather see someone on the upswing get a shot.