How Fast Will Michael Andrew Swim at Olympic Trials?

Michael Andrew turned a lot of heads at the Indy Pro Swim, dropping:

58.6 – 100m breast

50.8 – 100m fly

1:56.8 – 200m IM

I was surprised. Frankly, I didn’t see Michael as the favorite in two events heading into U.S. Olympic Trials. I think, like a lot of swimming fans, I was lulled into a bit of a sleep after after his 2020 ISL season. I expected a little more from him last fall and winter. Now, in hindsight, that feels like a harsh judgment considering everyone reacted differently to the pandemic last year.

I am glad I was wrong. I’ve been a Michael Andrew fan since his age group days–back when everyone lost their minds over his turning pro at the tender age of 14.

2021 Michael Andrew U.S. Olympic Trials Predictions

As mentioned above, I wasn’t bullish on Michael Andrew making the Olympic Team. I thought he’d be on the bubble. I’m confident now. I think he’s making his first Olympic Team. I see him winning the 100m breast in 58.3, breaking the American record.

Will he make it in the 200 IM, 100 fly, or 50 free?

1:55 point 9 – 200 IM – for 2nd or 3rd

50 point 5 – 100 fly for 2nd, 3rd or 4th

21 point 4 – 50 free for 2nd or 3rd

