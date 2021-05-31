How Fast Will Michael Andrew Swim at Olympic Trials?

Michael Andrew turned a lot of heads at the Indy Pro Swim, dropping:
- 58.6 – 100m breast
- 50.8 – 100m fly
- 1:56.8 – 200m IM
I was surprised. Frankly, I didn’t see Michael as the favorite in two events heading into U.S. Olympic Trials. I think, like a lot of swimming fans, I was lulled into a bit of a sleep after after his 2020 ISL season. I expected a little more from him last fall and winter. Now, in hindsight, that feels like a harsh judgment considering everyone reacted differently to the pandemic last year.
I am glad I was wrong. I’ve been a Michael Andrew fan since his age group days–back when everyone lost their minds over his turning pro at the tender age of 14.
2021 Michael Andrew U.S. Olympic Trials Predictions
As mentioned above, I wasn’t bullish on Michael Andrew making the Olympic Team. I thought he’d be on the bubble. I’m confident now. I think he’s making his first Olympic Team. I see him winning the 100m breast in 58.3, breaking the American record.
Will he make it in the 200 IM, 100 fly, or 50 free?
- 1:55 point 9 – 200 IM – for 2nd or 3rd
- 50 point 5 – 100 fly for 2nd, 3rd or 4th
- 21 point 4 – 50 free for 2nd or 3rd
But who cares what I think. What do you think? Give me your best expert swimming analysis.
Do we know if he’s gonna swim fly?
Might depend on how the rest of the meet is going
who knows……it all overlaps…. I think he’d have 3 doubles in row (checking that now…)
Yeah if he makes it in the 100 breast I don’t think he swims fly. Semis are right after the IM finals and fly finals are the beginning of the session with the 50 semis.
Swimming fly makes him way less likely to make it in the IM or 50 by a good amount, I think. Breast/IM/50 is super doable, less so with fly in there
(I just want to see him push that 50.8 lower….at OTs)
His 50 free is gonna be slower for sure but I think this might be when we finally see him drop a huge 2im
…been talking with swim nerds I trust, and they think he’ll be around his PB, slightly off…but that could be enough to make the team. The 50 is the last day…. If MA makes the team, confidence could drive him to a PB. OTs is all about emotional momentum.
I don’t think he’ll swim fly. His event order is too heavy with it in there.
..2nd comment saying no to 100 fly makes me sad…but he should focus on his best options to make the team…