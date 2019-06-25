Houston Scores Verbal Commitment from Virginia 4A Runner-up Maddie Wallin

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chesterfield, Virginia’s Maddie Wallin has made a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Houston beginning in the 2020-21 season. She will join Grace Butcher and Sophie Anderson in the Cougars’ class of 2024.

“I am extremely honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Houston! Thank you to my parents, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today! I can’t wait to be a Cougar!”

Wallin is a rising senior at Monacan High School. She swims year-round for NOVA of Virginia and specializes in distance freestyle, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. At the 2019 VHSL Class 4 Swimming & Diving Championship she contributed to Monacan’s state title with a runner-up finish in the 500 free (5:00.11), a 6th in the 200 free (1:54.85), and a leg on the runner-up 400 free relay (53.75). Two weeks later she swam at the Virginia LSC Senior Short Course Championships and went best times in the 1650 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She was runner-up in the mile and placed 5th in the 500, 9th in the 200 fly, 11th in the 400 IM, 12th in the 200 back, and 27th in the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:53.70

1000 free – 10:06.11

500 free – 4:57.93

200 fly – 2:02.67

200 back – 2:04.02

400 IM – 4:26.58

200 IM – 2:07.82

Wallin’s best times would have scored at ACC Championships this past season. She would have landed just outside the top-8 in the 1650 free, 400 IM, and 200 fly and in the B final of the 500 free. She will just miss overlapping with Zarena Brown, currently a junior, but will join a training group with Haley Benjamin, Reese Lamph, Sam Medlin, Monique Rae, Morgan Rosas, and Rebecca Brandt.

