Horace Greeley Boys Secure Third Consecutive New York High School State Title

2024 NYSPHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS (BOYS)

March 1-2, 2024

Ithaca, New York

SCY (25 yards)

Results

The Horace Greeley High School boys secured their third straight New York Public High School (NYSPHSAA) swimming & diving title in dominant fashion, putting up a total of 305.5 points to clear the field by well over 100 points. The battle for 2nd was much closer, with Scarsdale Senior and Pittsford coming down to a 3.5 point difference.

Final Team Scores

Horace Greeley – 304.5 Scarsdale Senior – 188.5 Pittsford – 185

Horace Greeley won two of the three relays contested, as well as had two individual event winners. Erik Nadecki took 1st in the 200 IM (1:48.55), while his teammate Jack Cornish posted a personal best time of 4:30.93 to win the 500 free. Both Nadecki and Cornish are seniors, with Nadecki committed to Brown for next fall and Cornish headed to Johns Hopkins.

Nadecki was also the breaststroker on Horace Greeley’s winning 200 medley relay, where he teamed up with Oliver Engel, Connor McHugh, and LJ Gulotta to post a record time of 1:32.58. Gulotta swapped out with Eric Engel on the 400 freestyle relay, where the team won decisively with a 3:03.68, which marks a new Federation record.

The 200 freestyle relay went to Frewsburg High School’s team of Aidan McCleery, Conner Dean, Grady Moore, and Miles Moore, who recorded a record time of 1:24.05.

Clarkstown North/South senior Luke Dwyer secured victories in both of his individual events, earning him the Swimmer of the Meet award. The Loyola recruit was the only swimmer in the field to crack 1:40 in the 200 free (1:39.46), then went on to win a tight race in the 100 fly with a 48.41. Both of his swims marked new personal bests by a few tenths.

Dwyer’s teammate Isaih Francis also contributed a title for Clarkstown North/South, as he got his hand on the wall 1st in the 100 backstroke. The junior stopped the clock at 48.88, which is about half a second under his previous best from February.

Other Event Winners: