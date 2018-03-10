Hixon Wins Again On Day 2 of Zone C Champs

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 5 – Wednesday, March 7

Zone C: Thursday, March 8 – Saturday, March 10

Host schools: Zone A: Rutgers University Zone B: University of Tennessee Zone C: Ohio State University Zone D: University of Minnesota Zone E: Northern Arizona University

NCAA selection primer

Indiana’s Michael Hixon won his second-straight event on day 2 of the Zone C Diving Championships, with Miami (OH)’s Pei Lin winning the women’s board.

Zone C results

The men’s top three remained stable from last night, with Hixon winning again and last night’s runner-up James Connor moving to third behind last night’s third-placer Steele Johnson.

For the women, last night’s champ Jessica Parratto was second behind Pei, with last night’s runner-up Olivia Rosendahl moving to third for Northwestern. It was mostly repeat qualifiers on night 2, but one top-10 program did add a new diver: Louisville, with Molly Fears making the NCAA cut in 4th.

Here’s a look at the current qualifying chart:

QUALIFYING CHART

Athletes in bold have earned NCAA reimbursement.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Pei Lin, MIA Michael Hixon, IU 2 1-meter Champ Jessica Parratto, IU Michael Hixon, IU 3 Platform Champ 4 3-meter 2nd Jessica Parratto, IU James Connor, IU 5 1-meter 2nd Olivia Rosendahl, NU Steele Johnson, PUR 6 Platform 2nd 7 3-meter 3rd Olivia Rosendahl, NU Steele Johnson, PUR 8 1-meter 3rd Samantha Reese, PUR James Connor, IU 9 Platform 3rd 10 3-meter 4th Molly Fears, UL Joseph Coumous, ND 11 1-meter 4th Pei Lin, MIA Joseph Cifelli, PUR 12 Platform 4th 13 3-meter 5th Samantha Reese, PUR Christopher Law, OSU 14 1-meter 5th Talisa Lemke, BGSU Sebastian Masterton, UK 15 Platform 5th 16 3-meter 6th Genevieve Angerame, OSU Stephen Romanik, OSU 17 1-meter 6th Erin Isola, ND Joseph Cuomos, ND 18 Platform 6th 19 3-meter 7th Alexandra Shereda, EMU Sebastian Masterton, UK 20 1-meter 7th Kelly Straub, ND Andrew Capobianco, IU 21 Platform 7th 22 3-meter 8th Nikki Canale, BGSU Andrew Capobianco, IU 23 1-meter 8th Morgan Meixner, PUR Kevin Frebel, UK 24 Platform 8th 25 3-meter 9th Talisa Lemke, PUR Ross Todd, MICH 26 1-meter 9th — Joseph Smith, OAK 27 Platform 9th 28 3-meter 10th Morgan Meixner, PUR Joseph Cifelli, PUR 29 1-meter 10th — Stephen Romanik, OSU 30 Platform 10th 31 3-meter 11th — — 32 1-meter 11th — — 33 Platform 11th —

Take a look at the qualifying spots for each zone and each event:There are five zone meets spread across the country that allow divers to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Based on performances at the previous NCAAs each zone earns a set number of qualifying spots.NCAA Diving QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

WOMEN

WOMEN ELIGIBILITY 1m 3m Platform Zone A 6 6 5 Zone B 7 7 9 Zone C 8 10 10 Zone D 11 9 9 Zone E 9 9 8

MEN

MEN ELIGIBILITY 1m 3m Platform Zone A 6 5 5 Zone B 6 6 7 Zone C 10 10 11 Zone D 9 8 6 Zone E 5 7 7

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.