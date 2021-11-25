High School State Finalist, Distance Swimmer Cassie Lowe Commits to Bellarmine

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cassie Lowe, a senior at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tennessee, has committed to Bellarmine University.

“I chose this college because of the academics that the university offers. The team and coach are very helpful and supportive in life and swimming.”

At the 2021 TISCA High School State Championships, Lowe placed fifth in the 500 free, seventh in the 200 free, and eighth as part of the 200 free relay. She also swims for the Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee. She swam at the 2021 Southeastern LC Championships in Nashville, where she placed sixth in the 1500-meter free and thirteenth in the 400-meter free.

Her best short course times are:

200 freestyle: 1:55.94

500 freestyle: 5:06.05

1000 freestyle: 10:36.60

1650 freestyle: 17:51.35

200 backstroke: 2:06.04

Bellarmine University is a member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association. Last season, during its first Division I women’s conference championships, Bellarmine finished eighth out of eighth teams. With her best times, Lowe would’ve made B finals in the 200 back and 500 free, top-15 in the 1650 free, and the C final in the 200 free. In the 500 and 1650, Lowe would’ve been the top-performing swimmer from Bellarmine.

Rachel Walker, a current senior, is one of the team’s top freestylers at all distances. When she graduates, Lowe will have the opportunity to step up and earn points in the distance races. Lowe will also have at least a year to train with Anna Holt, another top distance swimmer for Bellarmine who placed eighth at this year’s A3 Performance Invite.

Lowe joins Lauren Diercks as a recruit for the fall of 2022.

