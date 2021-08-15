Helena Gasson Heads Up Field At NZL SC Swimming C’ships

2021 NEW ZEALAND SHORT COURSE SWIMMING C’SHIPS

Tuesday, August 17th – Saturday, August 21st

Sir Own G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, NZL

SCM (25m)

Selection Meet for World Short Course Championships

NZL World Short Course C’ships Selection Criteria

Event Site

Psych Sheets

National record holder Helena Gasson is among the entrants set to compete at the New Zealand Short Course Swimming Championships. The competition begins on Tuesday and continues through Saturday in Auckland, with swimmers vying for spots on the kiwi roster for December’s World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi.

This meet represents just one of several qualification opportunities, with swimmers also being able to nab times at any additional FINA-approved meet from October 6, 2020, through August 25th.

Gasson will be joined by the likes of Emma Godwin, Ben Littlejohn, Andrew Jeffcoat, as well as 2020 Olympian Zac Reid. Reid finished 23rd in Tokyo in the men’s 400m free and 18th in the 800m free, with the 21-year-old establishing a new national record in the latter.

Olympic finalist Lewis Clareburt, along with freestyle ace Erika Fairweather are among those opting out of this week’s meet.