Hazardous Materials Incident Involving Chlorine At Buffalo High School

Media outlets in Buffalo, NY are reporting a hazardous materials situation involving chlorine at a local high school. Authorities say up to 10 gallons of hydrochloric acid were mixed with a gallon of chlorine at the Lewston Porther High School swimming pool on Tuesday, February 6th. Details regarding how the chemicals were mixed were originally unclear, although police point to a school worker inadvertently mixing the substances.

According to Lewiston-Porter Central Schools spokesperson, “all students and staff have been moved from the Physical Education Wing to the main section of the High School. There is no safety concerns for our students and staff.”

Per its Facebook post, Lewiston Police Department stated Tuesday, “Lewiston Police, Lewiston Fire Co. #1 and Youngstown Fire Co. responded to a Haz-Mat call this morning at approximately 9am. The Lewiston Police Department’s investigation into the incident at Lewiston-Porter High School determined that the incident was accidental. A school worker had inadvertently mixed hydrochloric acid with chlorine causing a chemical reaction. Students were evacuated to a safe area of the building and the US Airbase Haz-Mat team worked in conjunction with the Niagara County Haz-Mat Team to remove the material. The school worker involved was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital along with another worker and both were treated and released.”