Harvard Women Announce Team Captains For 2025-26

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Women’s Swimming and Diving has elected Isabella Alas, Tabitha Chen-Fiske and Stephanie Iannaccone as its team captains for the 2025-26 campaign. The trio follows in the footsteps of 2024-25 captains Molly Hamlin, Amy Wotovich and Grace Yoon.

A native of Winchester, Chen-Fiske is the lone rising senior of the group and is coming off a junior season that saw her qualify and compete at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships. Alas (Houston, Texas) and Iannaccone (Concord, Calif.), meanwhile, are rising juniors who competed for their respective countries – El Salvador and Guatemala – prior to competing for the Crimson in 2024-25.

The trio this past season helped Harvard go 10-0 (7-0 Ivy League) during its dual-meet season before it finished in second place at the Ivy League Championships. The Crimson went 10-0 for the first time since 2006, captured its first Ivy dual-meet title since 2015, and swept the annual HYP meet for the first time since 2014. In addition, Harvard finished first or second at the Ivy event for the 22nd straight time and appeared at the NCAA Championships for the 13th consecutive season.