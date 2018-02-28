Hannah Bach Breaks State Record, Carson Foster Impresses at Ohio D1s

OHIO D1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 22nd – 24th, 2018

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, Ohio

Full results

GIRLS MEET

The Mason girls won the state title over the weekend, led by senior Allison Bloebaum. The Mizzou-bound freestyler swam to two individual victories, claiming the 200 free (1:48.31) over Ursuline’s Megan Glass (1:48.83) and then taking the 500 free (4:49.60). Glass later won the 100 fly with a 53.51, over a full second ahead of 2nd place.

Upper Arlington’s Dakota Elliott had a stand-out swim in the 200 IM, posting a 1:58.78 to beat St. Ursula’s Hannah Foster (1:59.60).

In the 100 breast, a state record went down at the hands of Brecksville junior Hannah Bach. She swam to a time of 1:00.75, beating Dublin Coffman freshman Ellie Andrews (1:01.09)– both were well under the old record of 1:01.52, done by Hanna Gresser in 2016.

Top 5 Scores

1. Mason 236

2. Hoover 190.5

3. Hudson 164.5

4. St Ursula 155

5. Ursuline Academy 146

BOYS MEET

St. Xavier powered its way to its tenth straight state title, and its 19th title in 20 seasons. St. X won all three relays, and Justin Grender, a senior, posted a 48.07 to win the 100 back. Another senior, Nicholas Perera, was 1:48.70 to win the 200 IM in a St. X 1-2 finish with sophomore Ansel Froass (1:49.23).

Sycamore’s Carson Foster was excellent in his two events, winning the 200 free with a new D1 record (1:34.19) and the 500 free (4:20.21), taking down Grant House’s state record in the 200.

Also picking up two wins was Brecksville’s David Madej, who took the 50 free (20.33) and 100 fly (47.48).

The team race wasn’t close at all, as St. X was the only team to clear 200 points– they scored over 400 when all was said and done. St. X put up an A finalist in every single event, including putting up four A finalists in the 500 free and 200 IM.

Top 5 Scores

1. St Xavier 413

2. Brecksville 150

3. Sycamore 122

4. Hoover 121

5. St Francis De Sales 100