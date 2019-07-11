Great Britain Names Roster For European Youth Olympic Festival

16 swimmers will be representing Great Britain at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku, Azerbaijan later this month. Taking place on Sunday, July 21st – Saturday, July 27th, this year’s edition of the festival is hosting 2500 athletes from 48 European nations, competing across 10 Olympic sports.
Leading the way for GBR are Katie Shanahan, the 15-year-old Scot who took 400m IM bronze at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Kazan just last week. She’ll be joined by 14-year-old Jacob Whittle, who dipped under the 50 second threshold for the first time while also competing in Kazan.
Edward Mildred is another finalist from the European Jrs who will be taking on EYOF events in Baku.
Leading the Team GB delegation as Chef de Mission at Baku 2019 will be Elaine Skilton, who acted as Deputy Chef de Mission for Team GB at last year’s Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Of the team selected, Skilton said:
“Wearing the Olympic rings for the first time and competing for your country is always a huge honour and I’m sure today is a proud moment for each of the 44 selected athletes and their families. Baku 2019 is set to be a great event and we have a very talented group of British athletes coming together to form Team GB for this Festival.
“The British Olympic Association is already underway with planning for Paris 2024 and no doubt a number of these athletes will already have their eyes set on those Games. Hopefully Baku 2019 can act as a great springboard for them as they develop and move through their sporting career towards the senior ranks of Olympic sport, and I wish every athlete the very best for the Festival ahead.”
Swimmers selected for EYOF:
Jemimah Berkeley, 15, from Robertsbridge
Freya Colbert, 15, from Grantham
Evelyn Davis, 15, from Bromley
Joseph Deighan, 15, from Cheshire
Caitlin Ebbage, 14, from Tonbridge
William Ellington, 16, from Beech
Mark Ford, 16, from Carluke
Sophie Freeman, 15, from Colchester
Pierce Greening, 15, from Cockermouth
Edward Mildred, 16, from Northampton
Katie Shanahan, 15, from Glasgow
Ellie Sibbald-Perkins, 15, from Birmingham
Nicholas Skelton, 16, from Abingdon
Tamryn van Selm, 15, from Orpington
Jacob Whittle, 14, from Derbyshire
Cameron Williams, 15, from Plymouth
