Great Britain Names Roster For European Youth Olympic Festival

Leading the Team GB delegation as Chef de Mission at Baku 2019 will be Elaine Skilton, who acted as Deputy Chef de Mission for Team GB at last year’s Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Of the team selected, Skilton said:

“Wearing the Olympic rings for the first time and competing for your country is always a huge honour and I’m sure today is a proud moment for each of the 44 selected athletes and their families. Baku 2019 is set to be a great event and we have a very talented group of British athletes coming together to form Team GB for this Festival.

“The British Olympic Association is already underway with planning for Paris 2024 and no doubt a number of these athletes will already have their eyes set on those Games. Hopefully Baku 2019 can act as a great springboard for them as they develop and move through their sporting career towards the senior ranks of Olympic sport, and I wish every athlete the very best for the Festival ahead.”

Swimmers selected for EYOF:

Jemimah Berkeley, 15, from Robertsbridge

Freya Colbert, 15, from Grantham

Evelyn Davis, 15, from Bromley

Joseph Deighan, 15, from Cheshire

Caitlin Ebbage, 14, from Tonbridge

William Ellington, 16, from Beech

Mark Ford, 16, from Carluke

Sophie Freeman, 15, from Colchester

Pierce Greening, 15, from Cockermouth

Edward Mildred, 16, from Northampton

Katie Shanahan, 15, from Glasgow

Ellie Sibbald-Perkins, 15, from Birmingham

Nicholas Skelton, 16, from Abingdon

Tamryn van Selm, 15, from Orpington

Jacob Whittle, 14, from Derbyshire

Cameron Williams, 15, from Plymouth