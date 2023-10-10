Grant Bochenski, Kensley Merritt Headline SEC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: SEC

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Grant Bochenski, Missouri

Missouri’s Grant Bochenski, a junior from Naperville, Ill., recorded three NCAA B-cut times at the SMU Classic to open the 2023-24 season. Bochenski swam the eighth fastest times in the nation in the 100 back (46.35) and the 200 back (1:44.18) and the 11th fastest time in the nation in the 100 free (43.35). He also finished fifth in the 50 free (20.01) and was a part of the fourth-place 200 free relay (1:20.71/20.06) and 400 medley relay (3:09.96/42.80).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Allen Bottego, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego, a junior from La Porte, Texas, swept the springboard events in the tri-meet wins over South Carolina and Virginia Tech. Bottego posted top scores of 355.58 on the 1-meter and 368.10 on the 3-meter.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Harrison Ranier, Auburn

Auburn’s Harrison Ranier, a freshman from Braintree, Mass., won both individual medley events in the win at Louisville. Ranier touched the wall first in the 200 IM with a time of 1:48.50 and in the 400 IM with a time of 3:52.15. He also placed third in the 200 back (1:48.90) and the 100 fly (48.24) and was a part of the 200 free relay that finished third versus the Cardinals (1:22.69/20.61).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Kensley Merritt, Auburn

Auburn’s Kensley Merritt, a senior from Huntersville, N.C., posted a pair of NCAA B-cut times at the SMU Classic. Merritt had the second fastest time in the nation in the 200 back at 1:55.73 and the third fastest time in the nation in the 100 back at 52.59. She was also a member of the third-place 800 free relay (7:11.38/1:47.62).

Women’s Co-Divers of the Week: Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, LSU and Joslyn Oakley, Texas A&M

LSU’s Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, a senior from Tijuana, Mexico, earned two second-place honors to open the 2023-24 season at Utah. Gutierrez Lavenant scored 304.20 on the 1-meter springboard and 260.63 on the 3-meter for the Tigers.

Texas A&M’s Joslyn Oakley, a sophomore from Mooresville, N.C., won both springboards to help the Aggies claim 14 of the 16 events in the tri-meet against South Carolina and Viriginia Tech. Oakley posted top scores of 298.88 on the 1-meter and 326.85 on the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Miranda Grana, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Miranda Grana, a freshman from Guadalajara, Mexico, claimed three individual podium finishes and was a part of a winning relay in the tri-meet wins over South Carolina and Virginia Tech. Grana posted the second fastest time in the nation to win the 100 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 52.49. She also tied for the fifth fastest time in the nation to win the 200 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:56.49. Grana took second place in the 50 free (23.19) and swam the leadoff leg of the first-place 200 medley relay (1:39.58/24.77).