Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Grant Bochenski, Kensley Merritt Headline SEC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

by SwimSwam 0

October 10th, 2023 College, News, SEC

Courtesy: SEC

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Grant Bochenski, Missouri

Missouri’s Grant Bochenski, a junior from Naperville, Ill., recorded three NCAA B-cut times at the SMU Classic to open the 2023-24 season. Bochenski swam the eighth fastest times in the nation in the 100 back (46.35) and the 200 back (1:44.18) and the 11th fastest time in the nation in the 100 free (43.35). He also finished fifth in the 50 free (20.01) and was a part of the fourth-place 200 free relay (1:20.71/20.06) and 400 medley relay (3:09.96/42.80).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Allen Bottego, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego, a junior from La Porte, Texas, swept the springboard events in the tri-meet wins over South Carolina and Virginia Tech. Bottego posted top scores of 355.58 on the 1-meter and 368.10 on the 3-meter.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Harrison Ranier, Auburn

Auburn’s Harrison Ranier, a freshman from Braintree, Mass., won both individual medley events in the win at Louisville. Ranier touched the wall first in the 200 IM with a time of 1:48.50 and in the 400 IM with a time of 3:52.15. He also placed third in the 200 back (1:48.90) and the 100 fly (48.24) and was a part of the 200 free relay that finished third versus the Cardinals (1:22.69/20.61).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Kensley Merritt, Auburn

Auburn’s Kensley Merritt, a senior from Huntersville, N.C., posted a pair of NCAA B-cut times at the SMU Classic. Merritt had the second fastest time in the nation in the 200 back at 1:55.73 and the third fastest time in the nation in the 100 back at 52.59. She was also a member of the third-place 800 free relay (7:11.38/1:47.62).

Women’s Co-Divers of the Week: Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, LSU and Joslyn Oakley, Texas A&M

LSU’s Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, a senior from Tijuana, Mexico, earned two second-place honors to open the 2023-24 season at Utah. Gutierrez Lavenant scored 304.20 on the 1-meter springboard and 260.63 on the 3-meter for the Tigers.

Texas A&M’s Joslyn Oakley, a sophomore from Mooresville, N.C., won both springboards to help the Aggies claim 14 of the 16 events in the tri-meet against South Carolina and Viriginia Tech. Oakley posted top scores of 298.88 on the 1-meter and 326.85 on the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Miranda Grana, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Miranda Grana, a freshman from Guadalajara, Mexico, claimed three individual podium finishes and was a part of a winning relay in the tri-meet wins over South Carolina and Virginia Tech. Grana posted the second fastest time in the nation to win the 100 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 52.49. She also tied for the fifth fastest time in the nation to win the 200 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:56.49. Grana took second place in the 50 free (23.19) and swam the leadoff leg of the first-place 200 medley relay (1:39.58/24.77).

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!