Granny’s Back!🧑‍🎄Sporti Unveils the 2024 Holiday Granny Sweater Collection

Get ready to dive into the holiday spirit with Sporti’s latest Granny Sweater Collection! As sweater weather approaches, Sporti is bringing all the festive fun back to the pool with their newest Granny Sweater Collection. Building on the viral success of previous years, the 2024 collection features vibrant color palettes, playful holiday themes, and an expanded size range ensuring that swimmers everywhere can spread festive cheer while staying active.

“This collection has really become a holiday staple,” said Winnie So, President of Sporti. “We’ve seen tremendous excitement year after year, and it’s incredible to witness how much joy these suits bring to swimmers of all ages.” With the 2024 collection already generating buzz, it’s clear that Sporti’s holiday swimwear is a festive must-have for competitive swimmers, casual swimmers, and everyone in between.

This year’s Granny Sweater Collection introduces nine new prints, blending timeless classics with playful holiday themes. Standout designs include 12 Days of Christmas, a vibrant take on the iconic holiday carol, and Nutcracker, featuring a whimsical nod to the beloved ballet with intricate, festive details perfect for the season.

Set against snow-capped mountains, the 2024 collection brings the joy of après-ski culture to the water. Swimmers dive into holiday gear inspired by granny sweaters, blending festive charm with swim-ready style—because who says cozy can’t make a splash? This collection is sure to light up the pool deck with holiday magic and smiles all around!

Virality is already building, with Granny Sweater fans fueling excitement through Partiful ahead of the drop. This year, we’re expecting social media to be taken by storm with the new collection—no pun intended! From athletes to casual swimmers, Sporti’s Granny Sweater suits are the must-have blend of humor, style, and performance.

Sporti’s 2024 Granny Sweater Collection is available now exclusively on SwimOutlet.com. Be sure to grab yours before they sell out! Follow @swimoutlet and @sportiswim on social media for the latest holiday fun and behind-the-scenes content.

About Sporti:

Sporti, one of the industry’s top performance swimwear lines, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs, refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool. More information at www.sporti.com and @sportiswim on Instagram and @sportiswim on TikTok.