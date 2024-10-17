Purdue’s Hannah Hill Claims Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Hannah Hill, Purdue
Sr. – Springboro, Ohio – Springboro – Major: Mechanical Engineering Technology
- With a time of 22.32, Hill eclipsed a Purdue record in the 50 free that had stood since the 2013 Big Ten Championships on the leadoff leg of the victorious 200 free relay. Hill’s time ranks sixth nationally and best in the Big Ten through Oct. 13
- At the Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate, Hill won the 50 free (23.11), won her heat in the 100 back (55.80)
- Last Purdue Swimmer of the Week: Maggie Love (Jan. 11, 2023)
Diver of the Week
Elna Widerstrom, Minnesota
So. – Lund, Sweden – SK Poseidon
- Won the one-meter and three-meter dives vs. Army on Oct. 11
- Scored a 284.33 on the 3-meter and 305.40 on 1-meter
- Last Minnesota Diver of the Week: Makayla Hughbanks (Dec. 13, 2023)
Freshman of the Week
Chloe Diner, Illinois
Aurora, Ill. – Owego East – Major: Undeclared
- Won the 200 IM (2:03.08) and the 500 freestyle (5:02.26)
- Member of the winning 200 medley relay (1:43.37)
- Last Illinois Freshman of the Week: Megan Vuong (Oct. 28, 2015)
2023-24 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors
Oct. 9
S: Ana Jih-Schiff, Sr., UCLA
D: Makayla Hughbanks, Sr., Iowa
F: Livi Wanner, Minnesota
Oct. 16
S: Hannah Hill, Sr., Purdue
D: Elna Widerstrom, So., Minnesota
F: Chloe Diner, Illinois