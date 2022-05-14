GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 5/14/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Gareth Hollender, 11, NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc (NOVA-VA): Hollender notched seven personal bests at the NOVA LC Kick Off two weeks ago, including swims in the 200 butterfly (2:35.11) and 400 IM (5:22.58) that rank him as the fastest 11-year-old boy in the U.S. this season. The 400 IM swim also ranks Hollender second amongst 11-year-olds since the beginning of 2020. The NOVA of Virginia swimmer is also second-fastest this season among 11-year-olds in the 200 back (2:34.04) and 200 breast (2:57.21).

Mikayla Tan, 12, DART Swimming (DART-SN): Tan dropped a new National Age Group Record in the girls’ 11-12 200 breaststroke (SCY) at DART’s “Post HS Meet,” which took place on Monday and Tuesday this past week. Tan clocked 2:15.38 to erase the previous record of 2:15.64, set by Alex Walsh back in 2014. Tan’s previous best, set in February while she was still only 11, was 2:15.95. Tan also recorded a time of 1:03.35 in the 100 breast, ranking her sixth in 11-12 history.

The meet also featured some long course racing, with Tan producing a time of 1:12.75 in the 100 breast (LCM) to improve her previous best of 1:13.11 and move up into third all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group.

Morgan Wendler, 11, Terrapins Swim Team (TERA-PC): Wendler hit a pair of best times at the Pacific Swimming LC meet for the Terrapins, becoming the fastest 11-year-old male swimmer this season in the 50 butterfly (29.05) and second-fastest in the 200 breaststroke (2:51.05).

Gracyn Aquino, 14, Mission Viejo Nadadores (MVN-CA): Competing at the CIF-SS Division I meet, Aquino swam the two fastest 50 frees of her young career, including a 23.09 swim in the prelims which ranks her tied for 77th all-time among 13-14 girls. Despite being just a freshman, Aquino finished fifth in the final (23.14), and matched that finish in the 100 free (50.84, 50.79 prelims). She also anchored Santa Margarita to victory in the 200 medley relay with a 22.55 split, and had the quickest leg (22.93) on the team’s winning 200 free relay.

Reid O’Connell, 12, Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC-MR): O’Connell put up seven best times in East Meadow as LIAC hosted a series of time trial sessions, with three of them ranking inside the top 10 all-time in the boys’ 11-12 age group and all seven inside the top 50. O’Connell clocked 4:50.43 in the 400 IM to rank third all-time, while his swims in the 200 IM (2:17.37) and 400 free (4:17.82) both rank ninth.

Camden Doane, 16, King Aquatic Club (KING-PN): Doane dropped seven-tenths in the 200 free at the Tualatin Hills Spring Invite (LCM) last weekend, clocking 2:03.35 to move into the top 100 all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group (99th). That swim was one of five best times the 16-year-old King Aquatic Club member set at the meet.

