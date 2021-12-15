Get Faster In The Pool…And Out Of The Pool!

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

With colder temperatures, limited daylight this is the time for rebuilding Strength, SwimFast ergometer by KayakPro – suppliers of ergometers to the last 5 Olympic Games- offers the time-crunched athlete another weapon in the search for Swim and strength improvement.

As one such time-crunched client can attest:

“In less than 2 minutes I can be in the garage on the erg and working. I can focus on improving freestyle techniques such as catch specific strength, cadence, and keeping a high elbow with ease. It is such a time saver. It allows me to become better at swimming without having to leave the home.”

 

This useful instructional video shows just “how-to” and why it is an essential piece of kit. 

With Bluetooth connected customizable and programmable training options SwimFast is not just swim bench but rather a versatile training platform. Impressive strength gains in just 15 minutes a day.

  • Variable resistance settings
  • Rotating Bench
  • Full palm handles to improve hand position

Learn more at  www.kayakpro.com.

 

