Germany, Russia, China Rule Rustock Diving Grand Prix

Courtesy: FINA

Germany, Russia and China were the most decorated teams this weekend in Rostock (GER) as the inaugural Diving Grand Prix 2019 leg took place from February 14-17.

In the men’s competition, home competitor Martin Wolfram clinched gold in the 3m springboard, collecting 417.35 points. Italy’s Lorenzo Marsaglia (402.25) and China’s Zhang Wenao (394.50) secured the silver and bronze medals at stake.

Russia’s Viktor Minibaev won the platform event with 483.75 points, while Yuan Song (CHN, 482.95) and Oleksii Sereda (UKR, 453.75) completed the podium.

Lars Rudiger / Patrick Hausding of Germany won the men’s 3m synchro event to the delight of the home crowd, accumulating 377.46 points. The German divers were followed by Nikita Nikolaev / Ilia Molchanov (RUS, 368.37) and Ma Depeng / Zhang Peng (CHN, 359.91).

China won its only gold medal of the men’s competition in the 10m synchro event, as Zhang Peng / Zhang Wenao collected a strong 385.14 points. Tom Waldsteiner / Karl Schone (GER, 350.10) took silver and Constantin Popovici / Catalin Cozma (ROU, 337.20) bronze, giving Romania one of its two medals of the Rostock meet.

In the women’s pool, Wei Ying (CHN) earned the 3m gold with 317.20 as teammate Huang Xiaohui took silver in 309.75 and Uliana Kliueva (RUS, 300.30) closed the podium.

Canada’s Celina Toth gave her country its only gold of the meet (324.60) in the 10m, and Germany’s Maria Kurjo (300.70) pocketed the silver and Robyn Birch (GBR, 293.00) the bronze respectively.

Yu Ouyang (CHN) / Hu Jiahan (CHN, 295.50) were the best in the 3m synchro, while Vitaliia Koroleva / Uliana Kliueva of Russia grabbed the silver medal (289.20) and national heroes Jette Muller / Thalea Paschel took bronze (270.24).

Also mixed celebrations in the mixed events as Ukraine stole the gold in the 3m, and Germany was the best in the 10m equivalent.

You can watch in VoD the Rostock competition on FINAtv, while results are available on FINA mobile app or on FINA website.

The series continues in Calgary (CAN) on April 4-7.

Calendar 2019

#1 – Rostock (GER) – February 14-17

#2 – Calgary (CAN) – April 4-7

#3 – Mission Viejo (USA) – April 11-14

#4 – Madrid (ESP) – June 7-9

#5 – Bolzano (ITA) – June 14-16

# 6 – Cairo (EGY) – June 21-23

#7 – Gold Coast (AUS) – November 8-11

#8 – Kuala Lumpur (MAS) – November 15-17

#9 – Singapore (SGP) – November 22-24