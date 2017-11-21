German SC Championships to be held December 14th-17th in Berlin

The 23rd edition of the German Short Course National Championships will take place in Berlin at the Europa-Sportpark (SSE). The National Championships will run from December 14th-17th.

The European SC Championships are at the same time (December 13th-17th) in Copenhagen, Denmark. The quailifying meet for this short course event were the LC German Championships in June which also were the German LC World Championships Trials. Only a few German swimmers competed in Budapest and they are also eligible to compete in Copenhagen. At the moment, the German team for Copenhagen hasn’t been announced officially, only German breaststroke specialist Jessica Steiger, who did not swim in Budapest, received an invitation to compete at the SC European Championships from German Head Coach Henning Lambertz.

The German Swimming Federation (DSV) released on its homepage that German record holder Alexandra Wenk will participate at the German SC Nationals and the German record holder in the 200 m backstroke (SC), Jenny Mensing, will try to win her 8th consecutive German short course title.