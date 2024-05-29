Georgia Southern Graduate Assistant Emily Hetzer Joins Cincinnati As Assistant Coach

Cincinnati has added former Georgia Southern graduate assistant Emily Hetzer to its coaching staff as an assistant coach.

“I am thrilled to have Emily join our staff,” Cincinnati head coach Many Commons-DiSalle said. “Her experience as an All-American collegiate athlete and her previous coaching experience will add tremendous depth to our coaching staff. I believe she has a very bright future as a coach and I believe she will be a valuable contributor to our success in the Big 12.”

Hetzer began her coaching career this past season as a graduate assistant with Georgia Southern. She specialized in endurance and distance training and also coordinated recruiting and team development.

Before arriving at Georgia Southern, Hetzer spent her career as a student-athlete with Auburn. Hetzer made the NCAA Championships in all five years of her career as she used her COVID-19 fifth year during the 2022-2023 season. Hetzer’s highest NCAA finish came as a freshman as she scored 2 points finishing 15th in the 1650 freestyle in a 16:01.33. She also swam at 2020(1) Wave II US Olympic Trials

She graduated as an undergraduate in August 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science before earning a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Psychology in May 2023. She also served on Auburn’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for three years and volunteered with the Lee County Special Olympics.

The Cincinnati program joined the Power 5 (turned 4) last season as they joined the Big-12. In their first season, the women finished 4th out of 8 teams while the men finished 4th out of 5 teams. The Big 12 will see a shift this season with the departure of Texas and the arrival of numerous schools from the Pac-12.

Both the men’s and women’s programs were represented at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Joleigh Crye finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke to score 4 points on the women’s side. The men were represented by Hunter Gubeno who swam in prelims of the 100/200 back as well as the 200 IM.