Georgia Announces Busy 2023-24 Schedule, Including Duals With ASU, Florida & NC State

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – Highlighted by the return of the NCAA Championships to the Classic City, the University of Georgia swimming and diving teams revealed their 2023-24 competition schedule, as announced Friday morning by Tom Cousins Women’s Swimming & Diving Head Coach Stefanie Williams Moreno and Men’s Swimming & Diving Head Coach Neil Versfeld.

Georgia’s schedule includes a formidable Southeast Conference slate, as well as road trips to two of the nation’s top finishers in the 2022-23 season. The schedule also includes the annual Georgia Fall Invitational in November and Bulldog Invitational Last Chance Meet in March. Overall, the Bulldogs will compete in dual competition against five men’s NCAA top-10 finishers and three on the women’s side.

The upcoming season marks the second for both Williams Moreno and Versfeld following successful debut seasons. The Georgia women finished sixth at the SEC Championships and 16th at the NCAA Championships, while the Bulldog men placed fifth and 12th respectively at the events. Both coaches expanded their coaching staffs in the offseason with longtime assistant Jerry Champer returning to the women’s staff and volunteer coach Nate Rhoads being promoted to the men’s staff.

The 2023-24 season opens with a trip out west to face Arizona State on Sept. 22-23 in Tempe. The Sun Devils, coached by World Swimming Hall of Famer Bob Bowman, finished second at last season’s NCAA Men’s Championships and won the Pac-12 men’s title, led by two-time CSCAA National Swimmer of the Year Leon Marchand. The Bulldogs and Sun Devils opened the season last year in Athens, with the women prevailing and the men falling in a close meet.

Georgia opens its home schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against in-state rival Georgia Tech at Gabrielsen Natatorium, followed by the annual matchup with Florida on Oct. 26-27 in Gainesville. The Bulldogs then travel to NC State on Nov. 3-4, the first dual meeting between the programs since 2014. Last season, both Wolfpack swimming and diving teams finished fifth at nationals. The fall season concludes with the Georgia Fall Invitational in Athens, running Nov. 16-19 at Gabrielsen. The final day of the Invitational will feature long course time trials for qualification for upcoming Olympic Trials.

The 2024 calendar starts swiftly as the diving team heads to Knoxville for the Tennessee Diving Invitational on Jan. 2-5. The full team returns to competition with a road meet at Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 6, followed by three home duals to close the regular season. On Saturday, Jan. 13, the men will take on Florida State, while the women will compete in a tri-meet against the Seminoles and Vanderbilt, the first matchup with the Commodores since 2014. The home season concludes with meets against Tennessee on Saturday, Jan. 20, followed by the Senior Day meet against Emory on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Postseason competition begins with the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships, running Feb. 20-24 at the Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, followed the next weekend by the Last Chance Meet in Auburn. The action then shifts to Athens with the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships on March 10-13. The following week, Gabrielsen Natatorium hosts the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships for the third time on March 20-23, following previous stints in 1999 and 2006, as well as the COVID-cancelled 2020 meet. The men’s season concludes the following week with the NCAA Championships at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

2023-24 Georgia Swimming & Diving Schedule

Sept. 22-23 (Fri/Sat) at Arizona State Tempe, Ariz. 5 p.m. / TBD

Oct. 11 (Wed) Georgia Tech Athens, Ga. 5 p.m.

Oct. 26-27 (Thu/Fri) at Florida Gainesville, Fla. TBD / 11 a.m.

Nov. 3-4 (Fri/Sat) at NC State Raleigh, N.C. TBD / 11 a.m.

Nov. 16-19 (Thu-Sun) Georgia Fall Invitational Athens, Ga. 10 a.m. / 5 p.m.

Jan. 2-5 (Tue-Fri) Tennessee Diving Invitational Knoxville, Tenn. All Day

Jan. 6 (Sat) at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 11 a.m.

Jan. 13 (Sat) Vanderbilt (Women only) Athens, Ga. 11 a.m.

Jan. 13 (Sat) Florida State Athens, Ga. 11 a.m.

Jan. 20 (Sat) Tennessee Athens, Ga. 11 a.m.

Feb. 3 (Sat) Emory Athens, Ga. 11 a.m.

Feb. 20-24 (Tue-Sat) SEC Championships Auburn, Ala. All Day

March 2-3 (Sat-Sun) Last Chance Meet Athens, Ga. All Day

March 10-13 (Sun-Wed) NCAA Diving Zones Athens, Ga. All Day

March 20-23 (Wed-Sat) NCAA Women’s Championships Athens, Ga. All Day

March 27-30 (Wed-Sat) NCAA Men’s Championships Indianapolis, Ind. All Day