San Jose State Announces Eight Additions For 2023-24 Season

Courtesy: SJSU Athletics

SAN JOSE, Calif.—This fall, the San José State women’s swimming and diving team will welcome seven freshmen swimmers and a sophomore transfer diver to the program, as announced by Spartan head coach Sage Hopkins.

Sahara Dalbik. Freshman, Chandler, Ariz./Campo Verde HS

  • Four-year letterwinner
  • Team Captain
  • Potential Major – Kinesiology
  • Why SJSU – There is such a positive atmosphere here with amazing coaches and student-athletes.

Hannah Ernst, Freshman, Gilbert, Ariz./Perry HS

  • Four-year letterwinner & team captain
  • All-district and first team all-region honors
  • Holds high school record in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay
  • Swam for Swim Neptune, Rio Swim Club and Southwest Aquatics
  • Club team record in 100 back
  • Potential Major – Bio/Chemistry Major
  • Why SJSU – Everyone was so nice and welcoming, and I loved the campus.

Ashley Jackson, Freshman, Parker, Colo./Legend HS

  • Four-year letterwinner
  • 2023 Legend High School Athlete of the Year
  • Two-time A-League Academic all-conference
  • Two-time Academic All-State
  • National Honor Society
  • Potential Major – Biological Sciences/Systems Physiology
  • Why SJSU – The team culture is amazing along with the coaches and the location.

Quincy Key, Freshman, Monterey, Calif./York School

  • Multi-sport athlete
  • 2023 PCAL 50 and 100 free champion.
  • 2022 & 2023 CCS 50 and 100 free finalist
  • Holds the school record in both events
  • Also played basketball, volleyball and water polo
  • Potential Major – Bio/Chemistry Major
  • Why SJSU – I loved the coaches, team environment and location.

Shyann Kissinger, Freshman, Enid, Okla./Enid HS

  • Finished her final two years of high school at Enid High School
  • Team captain
  • All-state in the 200 and 500 free in 2023
  • Started her first two seasons at Clovis High School (New Mexico)
  • National Honor Society
  • Potential Major – Biology
  • Why SJSU – The team atmosphere, coaching and location are all great.

Vilma Lindberg, Freshman, Södertälje, Sweden/Tumba Gymnasium

  • Placed fourth at the the 2021 Youth National in the 200 breaststroke
  • Swam in the B-final of the 50 and 100 breaststroke
  • Potential Major – Business Administration
  • Why SJSU – I liked the team environment, and the coaches are very supportive. San José State feels like a good place to develop my athletic ability.

Dalton Sickon, Freshman, Bridal Veil, Ore./Central Catholic HS

  • Team captain
  • State champion in the 50 free in 2023
  • All-American consideration in 2023 in the 50 free
  • Potential Major – Kinesiology
  • Why SJSU – Amazing team, supportive coaches & beautiful facilities

Melissa Venzon, Sophomore, Diver, Reno, Nev./New Mexico

  • Transfer from the University of New Mexico
  • Was a finalist on the 1m and 3m springboard at the 2023 Mountain West Championships
  • Graduated from Reno HS in 2022
  • Competed for the Nevada Diving Club in the summer of 2022
  • Medaled at the 2022 state championship on 1M
  • Also trained in gymnastics
  • Medaled in all four events at the 2019 Junior Olympic Western Gymnastics Championships
  • National Honor Society
  • Potential Major – Biological Sciences/Systems Physiology
  • Why SJSU – My mom graduated from SJSU in 1997, and it feels like home here.

