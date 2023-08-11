San Jose State Announces Eight Additions For 2023-24 Season

Sprint Freestyler Camryn Bussey Commits to The Masters University Bussey swam best times in all three of her primary events this past December and has the potential to score at the NAIA National Championships.

Mason Manta Rays’ Drew Fox Commits to Saint Louis University for Fall 2023 Mason Manta Rays’ Drew Fox will be heading to Saint Louis University this fall to begin his collegiate career.

Summer Junior Nationals Finalist Nolan Patterson Heading to Gardner-Webb for Fall 2023 Nolan Patterson, a Gwinnett Aquatics and Brookwood High School product, is heading to Boiling Springs to join Gardner-Webb University in the fall of 2023.