San Jose State Announces Eight Additions For 2023-24 Season

Courtesy: SJSU Athletics
SAN JOSE, Calif.—This fall, the San José State women’s swimming and diving team will welcome seven freshmen swimmers and a sophomore transfer diver to the program, as announced by Spartan head coach Sage Hopkins.
Sahara Dalbik. Freshman, Chandler, Ariz./Campo Verde HS
- Four-year letterwinner
- Team Captain
- Potential Major – Kinesiology
- Why SJSU – There is such a positive atmosphere here with amazing coaches and student-athletes.
Hannah Ernst, Freshman, Gilbert, Ariz./Perry HS
- Four-year letterwinner & team captain
- All-district and first team all-region honors
- Holds high school record in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay
- Swam for Swim Neptune, Rio Swim Club and Southwest Aquatics
- Club team record in 100 back
- Potential Major – Bio/Chemistry Major
- Why SJSU – Everyone was so nice and welcoming, and I loved the campus.
Ashley Jackson, Freshman, Parker, Colo./Legend HS
- Four-year letterwinner
- 2023 Legend High School Athlete of the Year
- Two-time A-League Academic all-conference
- Two-time Academic All-State
- National Honor Society
- Potential Major – Biological Sciences/Systems Physiology
- Why SJSU – The team culture is amazing along with the coaches and the location.
Quincy Key, Freshman, Monterey, Calif./York School
- Multi-sport athlete
- 2023 PCAL 50 and 100 free champion.
- 2022 & 2023 CCS 50 and 100 free finalist
- Holds the school record in both events
- Also played basketball, volleyball and water polo
- Potential Major – Bio/Chemistry Major
- Why SJSU – I loved the coaches, team environment and location.
Shyann Kissinger, Freshman, Enid, Okla./Enid HS
- Finished her final two years of high school at Enid High School
- Team captain
- All-state in the 200 and 500 free in 2023
- Started her first two seasons at Clovis High School (New Mexico)
- National Honor Society
- Potential Major – Biology
- Why SJSU – The team atmosphere, coaching and location are all great.
Vilma Lindberg, Freshman, Södertälje, Sweden/Tumba Gymnasium
- Placed fourth at the the 2021 Youth National in the 200 breaststroke
- Swam in the B-final of the 50 and 100 breaststroke
- Potential Major – Business Administration
- Why SJSU – I liked the team environment, and the coaches are very supportive. San José State feels like a good place to develop my athletic ability.
Dalton Sickon, Freshman, Bridal Veil, Ore./Central Catholic HS
- Team captain
- State champion in the 50 free in 2023
- All-American consideration in 2023 in the 50 free
- Potential Major – Kinesiology
- Why SJSU – Amazing team, supportive coaches & beautiful facilities
Melissa Venzon, Sophomore, Diver, Reno, Nev./New Mexico
- Transfer from the University of New Mexico
- Was a finalist on the 1m and 3m springboard at the 2023 Mountain West Championships
- Graduated from Reno HS in 2022
- Competed for the Nevada Diving Club in the summer of 2022
- Medaled at the 2022 state championship on 1M
- Also trained in gymnastics
- Medaled in all four events at the 2019 Junior Olympic Western Gymnastics Championships
- National Honor Society
- Potential Major – Biological Sciences/Systems Physiology
- Why SJSU – My mom graduated from SJSU in 1997, and it feels like home here.