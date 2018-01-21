George Washington Women and Men Grab Wins over Old Dominion

GEORGE WASHINGTON VS. OLD DOMINION

Saturday, January 20, 2018

Charles E. Smith Center Pool / George Washington University / Washington D.C.

Results

SCORES (WOMEN)

GWU – 366.5

Old Dominion – 231.5

SCORES (MEN)

GWU – 181.5

Old Dominion – 118.5

PRESS RELEASE – GWU WOMEN

WASHINGTON – Abigail Fusco celebrated her Senior Day with three individual wins, helping George Washington women’s swimming and diving secure a 185-113 win over Old Dominion on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center Pool.

The Colonials claimed 14 of 16 events to beat the visiting Monarchs, paced by Fusco’s wins in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles and 100-yard butterfly in her final home meet. Gabriella Arendes, Tali Lemcoff and Emily Zhang each took a pair of individual victories.

With the win, GW wraps up the dual meet season at 7-2.

HIGHLIGHTS

Fusco started her day with the 50 free (20.64 seconds) victory, followed up by holding off Zhang in the 100 free (52.27) and finished by leading a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 fly ahead of Andrea Ho and Ali Lapps (57.61).

Arendes won both of the diving events, highlighting a banner day for GW on the boards. The freshman from New York scored 241.25 on the 3-meter board and set a career-high with a 264 in the 1-meter competition. The Colonials scored the maximum 32 diving points with Miranda Simon and Rachel Dickinson following her in the standings of both events.

Lemcoff claimed both distance events, winning the 1,000 freestyle in 10:33.23 and the 500 freestyle in 5:10.68.

Zhang won the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.14) and the 400-yard individual medley (4:32.26). The junior from Maryland also swam a leg on GW’s winning 200-yard medley relay team (1:49.02).

Lapps put together a strong meet, highlighted by a victory in the 100-yard backstroke (59.35). The sophomore from Tennessee also scored in the 200-yard backstroke and 100 fly and had a hand in the medley relay victory.

Ho (200-yard butterfly) and Jackie Torrez (200-yard breaststroke) were GW’s other individual winners.

Prior to the meet, GW honored Fusco, Hannah Kopydlowski, Iman Lee and Selin Ozturk as part of the Senior Day festivities.

UP NEXT: Now, GW has a couple weeks to get ready for the Atlantic 10 Championships, which run from Feb. 14-17 in Geneva, Ohio. The Colonials will be looking to improve on last season’s sixth place finish at the 11-team conference meet.

WATCH THIS: Hear from Head Coach James Winchester, Fusco and Arendes after the win over Old Dominion.