George Washington Women and Men Grab Wins over Old Dominion

GEORGE WASHINGTON VS. OLD DOMINION
- Saturday, January 20, 2018
- Charles E. Smith Center Pool / George Washington University / Washington D.C.
SCORES (WOMEN)
- GWU – 366.5
- Old Dominion – 231.5
SCORES (MEN)
- GWU – 181.5
- Old Dominion – 118.5
PRESS RELEASE – GWU WOMEN
WASHINGTON – Abigail Fusco celebrated her Senior Day with three individual wins, helping George Washington women’s swimming and diving secure a 185-113 win over Old Dominion on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center Pool.
The Colonials claimed 14 of 16 events to beat the visiting Monarchs, paced by Fusco’s wins in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles and 100-yard butterfly in her final home meet. Gabriella Arendes, Tali Lemcoff and Emily Zhang each took a pair of individual victories.
With the win, GW wraps up the dual meet season at 7-2.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fusco started her day with the 50 free (20.64 seconds) victory, followed up by holding off Zhang in the 100 free (52.27) and finished by leading a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 fly ahead of Andrea Ho and Ali Lapps (57.61).
- Arendes won both of the diving events, highlighting a banner day for GW on the boards. The freshman from New York scored 241.25 on the 3-meter board and set a career-high with a 264 in the 1-meter competition. The Colonials scored the maximum 32 diving points with Miranda Simon and Rachel Dickinson following her in the standings of both events.
- Lemcoff claimed both distance events, winning the 1,000 freestyle in 10:33.23 and the 500 freestyle in 5:10.68.
- Zhang won the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.14) and the 400-yard individual medley (4:32.26). The junior from Maryland also swam a leg on GW’s winning 200-yard medley relay team (1:49.02).
- Lapps put together a strong meet, highlighted by a victory in the 100-yard backstroke (59.35). The sophomore from Tennessee also scored in the 200-yard backstroke and 100 fly and had a hand in the medley relay victory.
- Ho (200-yard butterfly) and Jackie Torrez (200-yard breaststroke) were GW’s other individual winners.
- Prior to the meet, GW honored Fusco, Hannah Kopydlowski, Iman Lee and Selin Ozturk as part of the Senior Day festivities.
UP NEXT: Now, GW has a couple weeks to get ready for the Atlantic 10 Championships, which run from Feb. 14-17 in Geneva, Ohio. The Colonials will be looking to improve on last season’s sixth place finish at the 11-team conference meet.
WATCH THIS: Hear from Head Coach James Winchester, Fusco and Arendes after the win over Old Dominion.
PRESS RELEASE – GWU MEN
WASHINGTON – George Washington men’s swimming and diving produced eight different individual winners and claimed both relays Saturday in knocking off Old Dominion, 181.5-118.5, on Senior Day at Charles E. Smith Center Pool.
Led by double winners Tommi Wolst and Moritz Fath, the Colonials flashed their depth in their final tune-up for the Atlantic 10 Championships. They went 1-2 in eight different events, including 1-2-3 in three of them, on the way to a victory that capped a perfect 6-0 season in head-to-head competition.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fath picked up his wins in the 500-yard freestyle (4:37.42) and 200-yard freestyle (1:42.38). The sophomore from Germany also finished second behind Emils Pone in the 400-yard individual medley.
- Wolst continued to showcase his versatility with wins in the 200-yard backstroke (1:51.80) and 100-yard butterfly (50.61). The reigning A-10 Performer of the Week also swam a leg on GW’s winning 200-yard medley relay team (1:32.53) and placed third in the 100-yard backstroke.
- Gustav Hokfelt won the 100 back in his final home meet (50.39), finished second in the 200 back and also had a hand in the medley relay win.
- Jake Ortiz and Peter Nachtwey shined on the diving boards. Ortiz was first on the 1-meter board (298.20) and second on the 3-meter board (320.1), while Nachtwey was first on the 3-meter board (342.23) and second on the 1-meter (290.03). Both of their 3-meter scores met the NCAA Zones qualifying standard.
- Alexander Auster won the 100-yard freestyle (46.16), holding off teammate Patrick Lersch. Both Colonials were part of the meet-ending 400-yard freestyle relay victory (3:06.42).
- Austin Pyrch picked up a win in the 50-yard freestyle (20.97) for the second weekend in a row. The water polo goalkeeper who recently added swimming duties also helped with both relay victories.
- GW honored its six seniors — Hokfelt, Adam Drury, Connor Hart, Clarke Indek, Jarvus Pennington and Aneil Srivastava — in a pre-meet ceremony.
UP NEXT: GW gets a break to make final preparations for the A-10 Championships, which begin Feb. 14 in Geneva, Ohio. The Colonials are looking for a repeat title breaking through with their first conference championship last season.
PRESS RELEASE – OLD DOMINION
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Old Dominion University swimming and diving fell at George Washington on Saturday afternoon. The men lost 181.5-118.5, while the women fell 185-113.
Freshman Ethan Apisa continued his winning ways in the 1000 freestyle, winning the event with a time of 9:52.90, while Graydon Tinneny finished second in 10:00.26.
Senior Ashley Teller won the first women’s event of the day with a time of 1:07.64 in the 100 breaststroke, while Paige Romine finished in second with a time of 1:09.54.
Nick Wukovits won the men’s 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.07, edging teammate Peter Durisin who finished with a time of 57.64.
Filip Svedberg won the 200 butterfly in 1:55.05, while Wukovits won his second event of the day in 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:08.05.
