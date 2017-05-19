George Mason Picks Up Dylan Peck and Bradley Downs for 2017-18

George Mason University men’s swimming and diving program will add Dylan Peck of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Bradley Downs of Winterville, North Carolina to the roster beginning in the fall of 2017.

Dylan Peck

Peck is a senior at Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg and has medaled at the Virginia State High School Swim Championships in each of his individual events for the past four years. At the VHSL 4A Swimming & Diving Championship in February, he placed fourth in the 200 IM (1:54.34) and fourth in the 100 free (47.45).

“I am excited to continue swimming in college. GMU was the perfect fit for me to attain my college academic and swimming goals. I look forward to the exciting environment of Division 1 competition and the team at GMU next year.”

Peck is versatile talent whose favorite event is the 200 IM. He swims year-round with Rappahannock Area YMCA Swim Team and competed in almost all the back, breast, fly, and IM events at the NCSA Spring Junior National Championship in March. His best SCY times are:

200 IM – 1:54.32

100 breast – 58.62

100 back – 52.04

100 fly – 51.38

100 free – 47.45

Bradley Downs

Downs is a senior at D. H. Conley High School in Greenville. He placed fourth in the 200 free (1:41.21) and fourth in the 100 free (46.53) at the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. Downs also swims for East Carolina Aquatics and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 freestyles and 100 butterfly.

His best SCY events are:

50 fly – 23.73

100 fly – 49.75

200 fly – 1:53.23

100 free – 45.77

200 free – 1:40.08

Excited to announce that Bradley Downs will be joining our incoming class! #GoMason #GetPatriotic pic.twitter.com/YASPRCTVTD — Mason Swim & Dive (@MasonSwimDive) November 10, 2016

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]