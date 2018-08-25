GCY Breaststroker Ben Esposito to Swim for Niagara Purple Eagles

Greensboro, North Carolina’s Ben Esposito is headed to Niagara University in Niagara Falls, New York to join the class of 2022.

“I chose Niagara University because it is a school that best suited my future career path, and had everything that I was looking for academically, athletically, and socially. I was looking for a program with a family atmosphere and a commitment to training; and I felt like I made an immediate connection with the swim team at Niagara. Coach Ben Nigro, who swam at UNC-Wilmington, is also a coach that I felt could take my swimming to the next level. I look forward to my development as a student-athlete at Niagara. “Go Purple Eagles!!”

Esposito moved to Greensboro from Elon, North Carolina, after his freshman year of high school. He was a member of the Grimsley High School swim and dive team beginning sophomore year, and qualified for the 4A Central Regional Championships in the 100 breast and the 200 IM in all three seasons. A multisport athlete, Esposito played tennis and basketball in high school and didn’t completely focus on swimming until the middle of his freshman year.

Esposito swims year-round under head coach Brad Herndon at Greensboro Community YMCA Makos. He is a North Carolina LSC Senior Championships qualifier in the 100 breast and 200 breast. Herndon said about his swimmer, “Ben is a breaststroker primarily, and will be focusing on developing his breaststroke further at Niagara University. Ben has consistently improved in all of his other strokes each year, and with only five years of competitive swimming, he believes his best swimming is yet to come. He continues to drop time and is looking forward to continuing his training at the NCAA Division I level.”

Top SCY times:

50 Breast 29.89 (split at 2017 Senior Champs)

100 Breast 1:03.22

200 Breast 2:17.27

50 Butterfly 26.19

100 Butterfly 13

200 IM 2:06.37

Niagara finished 9th at the 2018 MAAC Championships, 5 points out of 7th place. Esposito is not yet in scoring position at the conference level but he will have a solid training group in the fall. Rising senior Nick Winograd and rising junior Edgar Melchor both scored for the Purple Eagles at MAACs.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].