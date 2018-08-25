Gianluca Urlando Re-Breaks 15-16 National Age Group Record in 100 Fly

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 23rd-26th, 2018
- Suva, Fiji
Another day, and another National Age Group Record for the U.S. boys’ team at the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships this week in Fiji.
Showing no problems with a double (and in some cases, triple) taper, the team now has 3 to show for their efforts. After a pair of 15-16 marks from Carson Foster earlier in the meet, Gianluca Urlando joined the party on Saturday with a 52.40 in the 100 fly. That slid under his own record of 52.48 that he set at U.S. Nationals, which in turn broke Michael Andrew’s National Age Group Record of 52.57.
When combined with his 52.56 from prelims, Urlando now owns the three-fastest times in U.S. history in this event by a 15-16 year-old.
His splitting in all three races this summer have been similar, with the exception that this week, he’s been a bit slower to the turn, and a bit faster coming off it.
|Meet
|1ST 50
|2ND 50
|FINAL TIME
|Urlando ’18
|JPP Finals
|24.66
|27.74
|52.40
|Urlando ’18
|JPP Prelims
|24.72
|27.84
|52.56
|Urlando ’18
|US Nationals
|24.49
|27.99
|52.48
|Andrew ’15
|Atlanta PSS
|24.36
|28.21
|52.57
Urlando won the 200 fly earlier in the meet in 1:56.25, which was about a second slower than his best time of 1:55.21.
