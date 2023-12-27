Gavin Keogh, “Honorable Mention” from 2025, Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Erie, Colorado’s Gavin Keogh has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at North Carolina State University beginning in the 2025-26 school year. He is the second sibling to swim in the NCAA; older sister Grace Keogh is currently a junior on the women’s swimming and diving team at the U.S Coast Guard Academy.

“I am stoked to announce my verbal commitment to NC State. I would like to thank the staff for giving me the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career at NC State. Huge thanks to my friends, coaches, and especially my parents for believing in me. Go Pack!!🐺♦️”

A junior at Monarch High School, Keogh was runner-up in the 100 back (48.98) and placed 5th in the 200 IM (1:52.72) at the 2023 CHSAA Boys 5A State Championships. His altitude-adjusted times in both events (48.88/1:51.52) were both lifetime bests.

Keogh does his year-round swimming with Flatiron Athletic Club. He is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200 back and, with the 3rd-fastest 200 back time in the cohort, we named him to the “Honorable Mention” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

He had a big meet at Austin Sectionals last March (2 months before High School States), clocking PBs in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. Notably, he was runner-up in the 200 back with 1:44.78. He recently dropped time in the 50 free, 200 back, and 200 IM at Winter Juniors West, where he came in 2nd in the 200 back (1:43.14).

Last summer, he placed 3rd in the 200 back at Junior National Championships, hitting a Trials cut of 2:00.64 in finals. A week earlier he had gone best times in the 100 back (56.76), 200 free (1:55.62), and 400 free (4:09.55) at San Antonio Futures.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:43.14

100 back – 48.88

Keogh will join fellow class of 2029 commits Max Carlsen, Tyler Bardak, and Aaron Davidson in Raleigh in the fall of 2025.

