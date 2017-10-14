Gastaldello Doubles Up As Aggies Close Out Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME VS TEXAS A&M VS MICHIGAN STATE

After opening up significant leads on day 1, the Texas A&M men and women closed out their dual with Notre Dame on Saturday with a pair of victories. The women topped the Fighting Irish 211-36, while the men prevailed by a score of 193.5-159.5. Michigan State also partook in the meet on day 1, with both the Aggie and Irish men and women defeating them in head-to-head scoring.

Women’s Meet

The Aggie women kept their foot on the gas on day 2, winning five of seven individual swimming events. Béryl Gastaldello, who won the 100 free on Friday, was their top performer with a pair of wins in the 100 fly (53.43) and 50 free (22.40).

Bethany Galat had two wins for Texas A&M on day 1, but was denied a third with teammate Jorie Caneta topping her in the 200 breast on day 2. Caneta touched in 2:12.08, with Galat close behind in 2:12.74. Lisa Bratton continued her strong meet with a decisive 100 back win (53.23), and Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo led a 1-2-3 charge in the 400 IM.

After just one win on Friday, Notre Dame came back strong with four on Saturday. Abbie Dolan took down the 200 free in 1:46.58, and Lindsay Stone cruised to the win in the 1000 free in 9:51.07. They also had a win from diver Claire Andrews in the 3-meter, and won the 400 free relay in 3:19.82 to cap the meet off. Despite the Aggies officially scoring that swim as exhibition, due to already having the meet wrapped up, the Irish still beat them out by 0.07.

Men’s Meet

Notre Dame came back with a vengeance on day 2, picking up six wins after just two on day 1. Justin Plaschka was one of two Irish men who had multiple wins, claiming both the 50 free (20.22) and 100 fly (48.03).

Zach Yeadon picked up his second and third wins of the meet in the 200 (1:38.37) and 1000 free (9:03.25) after winning the 500 on Friday. Robby Whitacre added a win for them in the 100 back (48.59), and they closed the meet out with a win in the 400 free relay after the Aggie ‘A’ relay was DQed.

Mauro Castillo Luna won his third event of the meet for Texas A&M, taking the 200 breast handily in 1:58.56. Benjamin Walker won the 400 IM (3:53.10), Sam Thornton won the 3-meter diving event, and Castillo Luna joined up with Brock Bonetti, Jose Martinez and Adam Koster to win the 200 medley relay.