Gary Hall Jr. Discusses Possible Cure For Type 1 Diabetes (Video)

In a brief forty-three second video, former three-time Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. gives a testimony on his type 1 Diabetes diagnosis from seventeen years ago and his long-term efforts advocating for a possible cure. The five-time Olympic gold medalist first became aware of his condition in preparation for the Sydney Olympic Games and since then has traveled across America encouraging children of the coming cure for disease. Type 1 Diabetes prevents the pancreas organ from producing insulin, the necessary hormone used to move glucose from the bloodstream into the sugar-requiring cells of the body, a predicament for any able-bodied person or an Olympic caliber athlete such as Hall Jr. to cope with.

Hall Jr. points out ever since he was promised a cure within ten years of his diagnosis and his constant support for an impending cure to America’s youth that he’s struggled with that message. Now he’s given his full attention to the plausible medical ability of cellular therapy being able to provide the cure that he and so many others have been waiting for. Partnering with the Stem for Life Foundation, a medical organization who promotes the acceleration of cellular therapy practices, Hall Jr. hopes to fulfill those promises by using what cellular therapy has to offer.

As defined by the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, cell therapy is the administration of live whole cells or maturation of a specific cell population in a patient for the treatment of a disease, with treatment strategies including isolation and transfer of specific stem cell populations, administration of effector cells, induction of mature cells to become pluripotent cells, and reprogramming of mature cells.