Gamecocks Add Verbal Commitment from Florida’s Hanna Barton

Hanna Barton, a senior at Sunlake High School in Land O Lakes, Florida, has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina for 2019-20, joining fellow future members of the class of 2023, Anne Tavierne and Janie Smith.

“I am SUPER EXCITED and beyond blessed to announce my commitment to swim at the University of South Carolina!!! A huge thank you to all of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have supported me along this way. I can’t wait to be a part of such an incredible team and university!!! Spurs up!!!”

Barton is a relative newcomer to year-round swimming, having been “a competitive gymnast for eight years [who] stopped in the spring of 2017 and started club swimming.” She swims for Blue Wave Swimming in club and specializes in sprint fly and free. At the 2017 FHSAA Class 3A Championships last November, she contributed to the state title-winning 200 free relay (24.78) and the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (26.11 fly). Individually she swam the 50 free and 100 fly in prelims, coming in 19th (25.28) and 21st (1:00.69), respectively.

Barton has made significant progress over the last year in both SCY and LCM:

Event 2017 2018 50y fly 27.57 26.08 100y fly 1:00.51 58.34 50y free 25.17 24.78 100y free 55.34 53.52 50m fly 31.72 29.01 100m fly 1:14.52 1:04.56 50m free 29.25 29.17 100m free 55.34 53.52